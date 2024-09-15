Make Your Breakfast Granola In The Air Fryer For The Quickest Results

Looking for a fast, but nutritious and wholesome breakfast idea? You can't go wrong with a bowl of granola. Pair this classic breakfast staple of mixed oats, nuts, and seeds with milk or yogurt, and you have the perfect meal to break your fast with.

Traditionally, however, to get tasty and crispy homemade granola, you've had to slowly toast it in an oven for half an hour or longer. Because of the rather significant time commitment, many people opt to take the more convenient road and just buy boxed granola from the grocery store, instead. Well, at least that was the case before air fryers became a modern kitchen staple. With this handy appliance, you can air-fry a batch in approximately 10 minutes.

Thanks to the high heat rapidly circulating in the compact basket, granola comes out fragrant and crunchy not unlike oven-baked granola. It's also a noticeable step up from boxed granola in both taste and texture.