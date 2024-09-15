Give Store-Bought Guacamole The Flavor Boost It Needs With One Ingredient

Guacamole is such an undeniably versatile dish. At parties and get-togethers, it's a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Accompanying grilled meat, it's a complementary side that balances out the hearty, smoky flavors. And how can we forget about Taco Tuesdays, where it's the final missing piece to a satisfying meal? This Mexican specialty is the foolproof choice whenever you need something light yet still flavorful.

Of course, you're probably thinking of fresh guacamole before anything else. However, don't be so quick to dismiss the store-bought variety for fear of lackluster flavors, either. That can easily be remedied with just one ingredient: Tajín seasoning.

For those who are unfamiliar, Tajín seasoning is a Mexican spice blend made from ground chili peppers, dehydrated lime, and salt. Whether you're a fan of spicy food or not, rest assured that it's enjoyable nonetheless. The spice is subtle, more like tongue-tingling warmth than a full-on fiery heat. As the flavors settle onto the palate, zingy hints of citrus and salt also pop up, lending delightful nuances to anything it's added to. It's commonly used with fresh fruits but works like a dream with various foods and drinks — including guacamole.