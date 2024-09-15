Give Store-Bought Guacamole The Flavor Boost It Needs With One Ingredient
Guacamole is such an undeniably versatile dish. At parties and get-togethers, it's a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Accompanying grilled meat, it's a complementary side that balances out the hearty, smoky flavors. And how can we forget about Taco Tuesdays, where it's the final missing piece to a satisfying meal? This Mexican specialty is the foolproof choice whenever you need something light yet still flavorful.
Of course, you're probably thinking of fresh guacamole before anything else. However, don't be so quick to dismiss the store-bought variety for fear of lackluster flavors, either. That can easily be remedied with just one ingredient: Tajín seasoning.
For those who are unfamiliar, Tajín seasoning is a Mexican spice blend made from ground chili peppers, dehydrated lime, and salt. Whether you're a fan of spicy food or not, rest assured that it's enjoyable nonetheless. The spice is subtle, more like tongue-tingling warmth than a full-on fiery heat. As the flavors settle onto the palate, zingy hints of citrus and salt also pop up, lending delightful nuances to anything it's added to. It's commonly used with fresh fruits but works like a dream with various foods and drinks — including guacamole.
Just a few sprinkles make all the difference
Unique and complex, Tajín seasoning is the key to deepening your store-bought guacamole's flat taste. Its spicy edge cuts right through the nutty base, striking a vibrant contrast that elevates the overall flavor profile. Both guacamole and the spice blend contain lime juice, so you can also expect zesty sparks dancing in between all the creamy chunks of avocado. As these notes come together, they give your guacamole extra depth without piling on anything heavy.
Of course, this addition only works if you're using the right amount. You won't need much, just ½ to 1 teaspoon is enough to impart bold flavors for roughly 10 ounces of guacamole. Then, there's also choosing the suitable type of Tajín seasoning for your personal preference. Tajín Clásico is the most common one, but there's also a low-sodium version and a habanero chili mix, which offers a bolder kick.
Don't forget that you can also give Tajín some company with other ingredients as well. Since it's typically enjoyed with fresh fruits, try adding mango or pineapple to give the guacamole a tropical sweetness. Amping up the heat, you can't go wrong with a few slices of jalapeño pepper. Cumin, with its pungent earthiness, is ideal for layering the dish with a bold aroma.
Tajín seasoning and avocado is a formidable pairing
With Tajín in the mix, your store-bought guacamole not only makes a sensational dip, but it's also great for bringing a refreshing twist to countless other dishes. Spread it onto toast, burgers, or sandwiches for a delightful breakfast (or even a quick lunch). Add a few spoonfuls into tacos and burritos to take these familiar dishes up a notch. You can even drizzle it as a sauce onto fried eggs and pretty much anything that demands more flavors.
The magic of this pairing doesn't merely end at guacamole, however. With just a few sprinkles of Tajín over fresh avocado slices, you've already got a healthy snack ready in a flash. It's also great for spicing up creamy, sweet dishes such as avocado hummus, avocado salsa, and even avocado ice cream. Unsurprisingly, it's a stellar addition to many kinds of avocado salad. Whether the salad features simple things like eggs and mayo or a sophisticated mix of pear and leafy greens, this spice blend never misses.