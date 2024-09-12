Coat Salmon In Everything Bagel Seasoning For Some Old School Deli Magic

Perhaps it is the sharpness of the dried onion and garlic that contrasts so well with the mildness of the fish, or the distinct change in texture of the soft salmon to the crunchy poppy and sesame seeds. Or both. Whether you're eating lox or a salmon filet, it just works.

If you want to bring that old-fashioned deli feel to your kitchen, the simplest method is to coat salmon filets with olive oil or butter and then sprinkling on a layer of the seasoning. Place it skin side down in a cast iron skillet, an air fryer, or on a sheet pan for the oven. In the air fryer or oven, use a moderate temperature of 350 to 375 degrees for eight to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets.

To get even more of that deli feel, coat your salmon in a thin layer of cream cheese before adding the spice mix, as it will help the salmon hold onto the seasoning while adding a little extra tang to the dish. You can even elevate it from a simple weeknight supper to an elegant dining experience by using the cream cheese as a stuffing inside your salmon or as the base for a sauce. Chop up some tomato and red onion, mix in a few capers, and strew the combination on top of the cooked salmon and the only thing missing will be the bagel.