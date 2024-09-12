Coat Salmon In Everything Bagel Seasoning For Some Old School Deli Magic
When you bite into that everything bagel sandwich piled high with cream cheese, lox, and a slice of red onion at your favorite old style deli, you can't help but think ahead to when you'll be able to come back and eat the same sandwich all over again. But why wait for a deli visit to enjoy the combination of salty, sharp everything bagel spice? Turn your favorite bagel sandwich into a weeknight supper or elegant dinner simply by coating the fish with the beloved spice blend before cooking.
Everything bagel seasoning is a combination of white and black sesame seeds, minced dried garlic, minced dried onion, poppy seeds, and kosher or sea salt. This unique combination of, well, "everything" as a standalone seasoning has become ubiquitous in recent years, often attributed to Trader Joe's introduction of Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend in 2017. Thanks to its rise in popularity, every home can replicate that old school deli feel when it comes to talking a bite out of salmon — and well beyond just the smoked variety, too. There are lots of foods that can be made better with everything seasoning, but if there's anywhere the blend truly belongs, it's with salmon.
It's easy to make salmon with everything bagel seasoning
Perhaps it is the sharpness of the dried onion and garlic that contrasts so well with the mildness of the fish, or the distinct change in texture of the soft salmon to the crunchy poppy and sesame seeds. Or both. Whether you're eating lox or a salmon filet, it just works.
If you want to bring that old-fashioned deli feel to your kitchen, the simplest method is to coat salmon filets with olive oil or butter and then sprinkling on a layer of the seasoning. Place it skin side down in a cast iron skillet, an air fryer, or on a sheet pan for the oven. In the air fryer or oven, use a moderate temperature of 350 to 375 degrees for eight to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets.
To get even more of that deli feel, coat your salmon in a thin layer of cream cheese before adding the spice mix, as it will help the salmon hold onto the seasoning while adding a little extra tang to the dish. You can even elevate it from a simple weeknight supper to an elegant dining experience by using the cream cheese as a stuffing inside your salmon or as the base for a sauce. Chop up some tomato and red onion, mix in a few capers, and strew the combination on top of the cooked salmon and the only thing missing will be the bagel.