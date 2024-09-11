The Essential Ingredient You Need For Both Savory And Sweet Ravioli

Of the great many filled pastas in Italian cuisine, from tortellini to stuffed shells to manicotti, perhaps the most well-known and beloved are the pillows of perfection known as ravioli. These creations can be homemade by your neighborhood nonna, or picked up from the freezer section of your favorite grocery store — but either way, they are versatile, craveable, and satisfying.

And while you can find them with a wide variety of fillings and pair them with your choice of sauces from traditional to experimental, there is one ingredient you can almost always reliably find inside — and that's ricotta cheese. This formaggio is a staple of Italian cuisine and the foundation for many classic dishes, but when it comes to ravioli, it's not just about staying authentic — it's essential.

Few cheeses have the range and consistency that make ricotta so ideal for just about any ravioli you can dream up. From savory to sweet, saucy to dippable and deep-fried, this cheese is the key ingredient for ravioli.