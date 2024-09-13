The Award-Winning Whiskey That Features A Pineapple Twist
The Product of the Year awards are voted on by consumers in over 40 countries and highlight the products that those consumers are loving at the moment. When it comes to spirits, a fruit-flavored liquor came out on top in the 2024 awards: Buchanan's Pineapple scotch whiskey.
According to the brand's website, "It's golden, it's vibrant, and it's perfectly well rounded." Plus, the pineapple flavor is hard to resist for any tropical lovers out there. What's not to love about a well-made scotch whiskey with a bright and vibrant fruit infusion?
The website also notes that Buchanan's Pineapple is well suited for either sipping over ice or using for cocktails. In fact, the pineapple flavor may make the drink a bit more palatable to sip on its own for anyone who wants to enjoy whiskey but finds it a bit too strong without accompaniments. However, if you're more of a cocktail lover, then this is the perfect opportunity to get creative with cocktails — you can give some classic whiskey drinks a tropical spin or swap out the liquor in other cocktails for Buchanan's Pineapple.
What consumers love about Buchanan's Pineapple, and what else to know about the spirit
One look at Reddit, and it's clear that scotch drinkers are loving Buchanan's Pineapple. One user wrote, "It's delicious and smooth on its own!" Another noted that the pineapple is "smoky" and agreed that the liquor tastes delicious on the rocks. One user was also impressed by its high proof, noting that flavored whiskeys usually have a lower proof, while Buchanan's Pineapple has a 35% ABV. Users also commented on the drink's sweetness, which comes from pineapple flavoring. For some consumers, the sweetness is all the more reason to try Buchanan's Pineapple on the rocks, while others (who don't love sweet liquor as much) can still try the liquor but may want to mix it into a cocktail that tempers the sugary qualities.
You can buy the spirit online or at local liquor and grocery stores — you can find more information about both of these options on the Buchanan's website. Depending on where you buy it, the price for a bottle can range from around $21.99 to $42.99.
Cocktail ideas with Buchanan's Pineapple
When it comes to making cocktails with Buchanan's Pineapple, you may want to start with some classic whiskey cocktails and give them a sweet, tropical twist. For example, if you use the Buchanan's Pineapple to make a whiskey sour, then the cocktail will be equally sweet and sour. With this drink, you may want to leave out or lessen the amount of simple syrup to keep it from becoming too sweet (since the liquor has plenty of sweetness on its own). If you want the drink to have a bit more volume, you can top it off with sparkling water or club soda — the sparkly aspect will make it even more decadent and exciting.
You can use Buchanan's Pineapple to make a cocktail that doesn't typically feature whiskey. Perhaps you can take a classic mojito recipe and transform it into a pineapple mojito by swapping out the rum for Buchanan's Pineapple. Or, give a long island iced tea a fruity infusion by swapping out one of the liquors for Buchanan's Pineapple.