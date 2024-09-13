The Award-Winning Whiskey That Features A Pineapple Twist

The Product of the Year awards are voted on by consumers in over 40 countries and highlight the products that those consumers are loving at the moment. When it comes to spirits, a fruit-flavored liquor came out on top in the 2024 awards: Buchanan's Pineapple scotch whiskey.

According to the brand's website, "It's golden, it's vibrant, and it's perfectly well rounded." Plus, the pineapple flavor is hard to resist for any tropical lovers out there. What's not to love about a well-made scotch whiskey with a bright and vibrant fruit infusion?

The website also notes that Buchanan's Pineapple is well suited for either sipping over ice or using for cocktails. In fact, the pineapple flavor may make the drink a bit more palatable to sip on its own for anyone who wants to enjoy whiskey but finds it a bit too strong without accompaniments. However, if you're more of a cocktail lover, then this is the perfect opportunity to get creative with cocktails — you can give some classic whiskey drinks a tropical spin or swap out the liquor in other cocktails for Buchanan's Pineapple.