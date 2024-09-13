The Best Tool To Peel Shrimp Is Already In Your Cutlery Drawer

If you've never cleaned a raw shrimp before, the process is very simple. The most important step is making a cut along the back side of the piece of shrimp so that you can get at the dark vein inside, which is part of the animal's digestive tract and needs to be removed.

When your shrimp is thawed and ready to be cleaned, grab a piece with the back facing you and slide the edge of your scissors just under the shell in the center of the shrimp where the head was detached. If for some reason you want to buy shrimp with the heads still intact, you'll need to remove those first. Now, cut the shell all along the center of the back of the shrimp all the way to the tail.

Once you're finished cutting, pull the sides of the shrimp apart to expose the vein and remove it. After that, simply pull the shell away from the body of the shrimp. When the shell and vein is gone, it's a nice extra step to rinse the cleaned shrimp off with some water to make sure there aren't any shell or vein fragments remaining. Just make sure to clear your sink and everything within 3 feet away so that you don't spread any bacteria.