The Iconic Reason The Chocolate Martini Became Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Drink

Elizabeth Taylor was a Hollywood celebrity known for her breathtaking beauty and starring alongside some of the biggest names in the movie industry. The "Cleopatra" star was the epitome of glamour, and her cocktail of choice echoed her sophisticated taste. Taylor was a fan of the martini, but not just any martini. She craved a martini of the chocolate variety. There is even a rumor that it became her favorite go-to because she and Rock Hudson invented this concoction while filming the movie "Giant" in Marfa Texas.

As the story goes, when the two weren't filming, they were escaping the Texas heat and bonding as drinking buddies. During one of their nights of debauchery, the duo started adding chocolate liqueur and Hershey's chocolate syrup to their vodka martinis. A delicious dessert-like drink was born and the drinking world has lived happily ever after ever since. At least that is the Hollywood version of this cocktail's origin story. Not everyone is on board with this tale, but it is fair to say Taylor and Hudson made drinking chocolate martinis look good. So, they at least get credit for that.