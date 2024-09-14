The Iconic Reason The Chocolate Martini Became Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Drink
Elizabeth Taylor was a Hollywood celebrity known for her breathtaking beauty and starring alongside some of the biggest names in the movie industry. The "Cleopatra" star was the epitome of glamour, and her cocktail of choice echoed her sophisticated taste. Taylor was a fan of the martini, but not just any martini. She craved a martini of the chocolate variety. There is even a rumor that it became her favorite go-to because she and Rock Hudson invented this concoction while filming the movie "Giant" in Marfa Texas.
As the story goes, when the two weren't filming, they were escaping the Texas heat and bonding as drinking buddies. During one of their nights of debauchery, the duo started adding chocolate liqueur and Hershey's chocolate syrup to their vodka martinis. A delicious dessert-like drink was born and the drinking world has lived happily ever after ever since. At least that is the Hollywood version of this cocktail's origin story. Not everyone is on board with this tale, but it is fair to say Taylor and Hudson made drinking chocolate martinis look good. So, they at least get credit for that.
Modern day chocolate martini
Like Elizabeth Taylor, the chocolate martini has become so iconic that it has its own portmanteau and is affectionately referred to as a chocolatini. However, crafting this dessert in a glass cocktail has become a little more refined than just pouring and squeezing ingredients straight into a martini glass — not that there's anything wrong with that. As the French say, chacun à son goût. In addition to vodka, this drink's modern-era ingredients are more likely to include rich and velvety cream, Irish cream, crème de cacao, or even cherry liqueur. You can even give it a mocha vibe with a little Kahlúa. Whatever your choice, be prepared to break out the cocktail shaker.
Taylor and Rock Hudson's chocolate martinis may have been more like mixing up a glass of chocolate milk, but a shaker will help bring all the flavors together. To make this drink, don't forget to chill your glasses in the freezer since this drink should be cold and lush in the mouth. But before the first drop of this cocktail is poured, give the cold martini glass an upgrade by rimming it with something sweet and fun like chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings, or chocolate sprinkles. And don't be afraid to make a big batch of chocolate martinis if you are throwing a Valentine's Day party. This festive cocktail really holds up.
Experiment with your ingredients
If you want to drink like Liz Taylor but want to put your own spin on this drink, just be sure to keep to the 1-to-1 ratio and you will get the perfect sip. To customize and make your chocolate martini, consider reaching for a bottle of vanilla-infused vodka or one with an espresso flavor to make the experience sweeter and more intense. You can even turn up the heat by using a spicy vodka like Breckenridge Chili Chile Vodka or add a little Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur for a kick.
This drink also allows for a lot of experimentation when it comes to the type of chocolate liqueur you pour. There are plenty of options to satisfy a large swath of chocolate lovers. Change up the chocolate by using a dark chocolate liqueur like Organic Mixology's Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Liqueur. This liqueur will give your taste buds rich notes of chocolate, caramel, and coffee. For a truly velvety texture, grab Hotel Chocolat's Velvetised Chocolate Cream which is a blend of vodka, cream, and chocolate. Your chocolatini will be rich and delish.
And if you are a fan of white chocolate, create a white chocolate martini using Mozart White Chocolate. This liqueur offers notes of vanilla and caramel in rich cocoa butter and cream that screams, "Put me in a white chocolatini." And if you love when peppermint season rolls around, make a white chocolate peppermint mar-TEA-ni add some white chocolate peppermint cream.