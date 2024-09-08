The Milk Swap That's So Easy To Make For A Lighter Pasta Sauce

Making a lighter pasta sauce with low-fat milk gets a little trickier when it comes to reduction-style sauces. If you have a recipe that calls for heavy cream but you'd like to lighten it up with 2% milk, it's going to take a little finessing. The most important thing to keep in mind is that milk does not have the same fat content and viscosity as cream, so it won't behave the same way when you're trying to reduce it in a pan for sauce. In this respect, you won't be able to finish a sauce with milk like you could with cream, for instance, without getting watery results.

Instead of swapping 2% milk one-to-one for cream, there are a few methods to try. First, if you must reduce the sauce, use more milk than you would cream. Let the sauce cook down until most of the water has evaporated away and you'll eventually get a thick sauce; it will just take longer than cream. Another approach is to simply add another type of fat, like a tablespoon of sour cream or grated cheese. Finally, you can also whisk in an egg yolk, which will thicken the sauce as it cooks — just be sure to do it over low heat so that you don't end up with watery scrambled eggs instead of sauce. Don't be afraid to experiment with any of these techniques or a combination of all of them, until you find the right balance of a lighter sauce with full flavor and mouthfeel.