This Jersey Mike's Sub Is Way Less Nutritious Than You'd Think

If you're trying to find a nutritious choice on a fast food restaurant's menu, your eyes will almost always drift toward anything that contains the word "veggie." After all, veggies are good for you, aren't they? True, but when you combine them with cheese, dressing, and a submarine roll, like in the veggie sub at Jersey Mike's, you'll be looking in the wrong direction.

The Veggie sub's ingredients are simple enough: Two types of cheeses (Swiss and Provolone), lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, the shop's own olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, oregano, and salt — all served on white hero bread made fresh in the stores daily. What's not so simple is the amount of sodium and saturated fat this sando contains. Each regular-sized sandwich has more than 1200 mg of sodium – about half of the recommended daily maximum. It also has 21g of saturated fat, leaving you just 1g shy of the 22g daily total recommended for men and women. Diets high in sodium can lead to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease or stroke. Saturated fat also increases the risk of heart disease by increasing levels of harmful LDL cholesterol in your blood.

The majority of the saturated fat in the veggie sandwich comes from the two cheeses but there's also 4g of saturated fat in the olive oil blend. And don't think that leaving off the added salt will make much of a difference in the overall sodium content. The big culprit there is the white bread, which accounts for nearly half of the sodium, while the sprinkling of salt is a mere 50mg in comparison.