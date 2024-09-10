The Unique Fritos Flavor We Consider The Absolute Best
Among the ranks of beloved snack foods are Fritos, small, bite-sized, salty corn chips that are ideal for munching on. This snack comes in multiple flavors, ranging from spicy Flamin' Hot Fritos to tangy ranch-flavored snacks. Daily Meal tasted our way through different Fritos flavors to come up with the best one and we settled on a surprising pick — Fritos Limón y Sal.
This flavor has a citrusy kick reminiscent of biting into a fresh lime. It's balanced out by the savory taste of salt, almost like the flavors you'd get from a salt-rimmed classic margarita. What's great about these chips is that although they certainly pack a punch, they're not overpowering to your tastebuds. What's more, you can also pair them with your favorite hot sauce brands to add a spicy element that balances out some of those salty citrus flavors.
What are Frito's Limón y Sal made of?
Just like regular Fritos, the main ingredient of the Limón y Sal flavor is the important nixtamalization and vegetable oil. Then, the flavor comes in from a few different key ingredients. For that tangy, sour taste, the topping includes citric acid and lime juice. And, of course, you'll find tasty iodized salt to pull the whole thing together. The topping also includes a dash of achiote which has an earthy flavor but mostly serves to add a pop of color to the snack.
As for nutritional value, it's likely no surprise that this isn't the most wholesome of foods. A 100-gram packet contains a whopping 36.7 grams of fat. Since the recommended daily fat intake is 44 to 78 grams, that's quite a chunk. With that said, the snack doesn't contain any sugars, so it's not all bad news. Plus, it has some protein in it as well as fiber.
Where to get Fritos Limón y Sal
As you might have guessed from the Spanish phrasing of the name, these chips aren't actually an American product. In fact, they hail from Mexico, where the pairing of lime and salt is common in the kitchen. As such, while they're still a part of PepsiCo's FritoLay company, this particular flavor is sold under the company Sabritas, which is responsible for snack product sales in Mexico.
With all that said, it's not impossible to find them in the U.S. They may just not be quite as commonplace as, say, the barbecue flavor. You can purchase Fritos Limón y Sal from some specialty markets and Latino groceries, for one thing. Some of these shops include imported items, such as this special snack flavor. Another place you can pick up a pack or two of these chips is online. Stores like Amazon stock them, so you can get them delivered right to your door.
So, the next time you're craving some corn chips with a twist, give this snack flavor a whirl instead of the classic style.