The Unique Fritos Flavor We Consider The Absolute Best

As you might have guessed from the Spanish phrasing of the name, these chips aren't actually an American product. In fact, they hail from Mexico, where the pairing of lime and salt is common in the kitchen. As such, while they're still a part of PepsiCo's FritoLay company, this particular flavor is sold under the company Sabritas, which is responsible for snack product sales in Mexico.

With all that said, it's not impossible to find them in the U.S. They may just not be quite as commonplace as, say, the barbecue flavor. You can purchase Fritos Limón y Sal from some specialty markets and Latino groceries, for one thing. Some of these shops include imported items, such as this special snack flavor. Another place you can pick up a pack or two of these chips is online. Stores like Amazon stock them, so you can get them delivered right to your door.

So, the next time you're craving some corn chips with a twist, give this snack flavor a whirl instead of the classic style.