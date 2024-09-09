Give Your Salsa A Zingy Upgrade With This One Addition

All you have to do to accomplish this salsa upgrade is mince or grate your ginger, then add it straight into the salsa mixing bowl. The amount will vary based on how pronounced you want the flavor to be. Anything from a few teaspoons to entire tablespoons will work.

Ginger serves its purpose spectacularly on its own, but feel free to give it some company if you're aiming for a more complex and versatile salsa. You can pull inspiration from Asian cuisine, where it's commonly paired with fish sauce. This condiment is salty and a bit funky, great for elevating your salsa. If you want to enhance the ginger's earthy, peppery profile, turmeric powder and mustard seeds are a great idea. You can balance out all of these additions' intensity with rice wine vinegar's delicate sweetness.

How about some fruits to brighten things up even further? Mango and pineapples are fantastic choices, even more so when their tropical sweetness is contrasted by the ginger's subtle heat. Also on the sweet spectrum, but leaning more fragrant and floral, is peach. Paired with ginger, it's a flavor firework that tastes like summer. On the tart side, we've got cranberries and cherries, which you might enjoy if you like your salsa layered with surprising and piquant flavors.