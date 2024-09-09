The Nutty Addition You're Sleeping On For Upgraded Ice Cream
Although classic ice cream flavors and combinations like vanilla topped with sprinkles or cookies and cream drizzled with chocolate sauce are familiar and safe selections, there is a world of flavor waiting to be discovered by adventurous, ice-cream-adoring foodies. Despite being an unconventional provision to upgrade ice cream, sesame paste can take your cone from ordinary to extraordinary.
Sesame paste is a smooth, creamy spread made by grinding toasted sesame seeds until it develops a thick, velvety consistency akin to peanut butter. When the grain-sized seeds are toasted their natural oils are released, which intensifies their nutty flavor and infuses the paste with a deeply robust and cozy taste. By introducing sesame paste to a scoop (or three) of ice cream, you achieve a harmonious blend of savory richness and saccharine sweetness, transforming the dessert with a uniquely warming depth. It's not just the flavor of ice cream that's improved by sesame paste, it's the texture too. The plump, fatty consistency of ice cream is bolstered by the lush, creamy quality of the seed paste, making each mouthful a luxurious indulgence that coats the palate.
Careful not to confuse sesame paste ice cream with tahini ice cream, which is equally delicious but not quite synonymous. Unlike sesame paste which is made with just one simple ingredient, tahini is not always made with toasted sesame seeds and is frequently layered with garlic, lemon, olive oil, and other accessories to embellish its profile.
Tips for adding sesame paste to ice cream
One of the easiest and most accessible ways to add sesame paste to ice cream is by spooning a drizzle over a bowl or cone of ice cream. Using it as a topper provides an immediate burst of nutty flavor that quickly gives way to the dulcet taste of your ice cream scoops. This is especially practical for adding the paste to store-bought ice cream. However, for a more integrated and emulsified sesame flavor, you can blend the paste into homemade ice cream to evenly distribute its flavor throughout the recipe for a less in-your-face sesame kick that enriches the dessert from within.
Consider the differences between white and black sesame paste. Sesame paste has a milder, sweeter flavor than the robust and pleasantly bitter quality of its black sesame counterpart. Black sesame paste is typically made with un-hulled seeds, which can give it more texture. To smooth out the consistency, try pulsing it in a food processor to remove any lumps before adding it to ice cream.
Be mindful of how much sesame paste you incorporate into your ice cream. The goal is to accentuate the flavors of your scoops, not overpower them. Start with a small amount and taste as you go until you achieve your ideal savory-to-sweet ratio.
Sesame paste ice cream flavor combinations
Because sesame paste isn't a widely known ice cream flavor or topping, you might know how to pair it. You might be surprised to know that there are plenty of options, so don't limit yourself because it's an out-of-the-box dessert flavor.
For something timeless, the familiar warmth of vanilla ice cream complements both white and black sesame paste, allowing the nutty, earthy notes to shine without competing with excessively busy flavors. When topped with crushed nuts, you have a sophisticated dynamic dessert that's creamy, crunchy, and complex. Need a mid-day pick-me-up that satisfies your sweet tooth simultaneously? Pair sesame paste with coffee ice cream for a full-bodied dessert experience that blends the bold bitterness of coffee with the rich, roasted undertones of sesame. Sesame paste is commonly used in Asian cuisines, so pairing it with a matcha ice cream is an apt selection that brings together the grassy yet nuanced taste of green tea with the buttery, aromatic taste of sesame seeds. Top with crushed pistachios and whole sesame seeds and enjoy.
There are not many ice cream flavors that won't work with sesame paste. However, ultra-fruity sorbets, mint flavors, and ice creams made with multiple ingredients and several different flavors are best enjoyed as they come as their bold bravados are best enjoyed individually.