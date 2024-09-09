The Nutty Addition You're Sleeping On For Upgraded Ice Cream

Although classic ice cream flavors and combinations like vanilla topped with sprinkles or cookies and cream drizzled with chocolate sauce are familiar and safe selections, there is a world of flavor waiting to be discovered by adventurous, ice-cream-adoring foodies. Despite being an unconventional provision to upgrade ice cream, sesame paste can take your cone from ordinary to extraordinary.

Sesame paste is a smooth, creamy spread made by grinding toasted sesame seeds until it develops a thick, velvety consistency akin to peanut butter. When the grain-sized seeds are toasted their natural oils are released, which intensifies their nutty flavor and infuses the paste with a deeply robust and cozy taste. By introducing sesame paste to a scoop (or three) of ice cream, you achieve a harmonious blend of savory richness and saccharine sweetness, transforming the dessert with a uniquely warming depth. It's not just the flavor of ice cream that's improved by sesame paste, it's the texture too. The plump, fatty consistency of ice cream is bolstered by the lush, creamy quality of the seed paste, making each mouthful a luxurious indulgence that coats the palate.

Careful not to confuse sesame paste ice cream with tahini ice cream, which is equally delicious but not quite synonymous. Unlike sesame paste which is made with just one simple ingredient, tahini is not always made with toasted sesame seeds and is frequently layered with garlic, lemon, olive oil, and other accessories to embellish its profile.