Add Smoky Sweet Notes To Pulled Pork With One Boozy Ingredient
For any occasion that calls for a crowd-pleasing centerpiece, a big pot of pulled pork never misses the mark. The good news is that you can easily make it even better with just one extra ingredient: All it takes is a boozy splash of bourbon to add smoky and sweet notes to your next batch of pulled pork.
A slow-cooked dish, pulled pork is known for its hearty, savory depth. So, what can bourbon bring that could possibly improve a dish that's already so good? For starters, cooking with alcohol is generally recognized as a flavor enhancer since it can bond with both fat- and water-soluble molecules. Bourbon, in particular, also brings a sweetness laced with smoky hints that seamlessly thread through the meat. Depending on the variety you choose, it could adorn vanilla, caramel, oak, or floral notes, or a combination. It's subtle enough not to overpower the main flavor profile, but it's still present in every tender bite.
There are many ways to add bourbon to your pulled pork
When choosing bourbon for your pulled pork dish, mid-shelf varieties are preferable. Bottom-shelf picks often lack the depth needed for an outstanding dish, and high-end bottles are better off enjoyed as they are. As for the amount, it's better to err on the side of caution and start small, perhaps with ½ cup, and adjust according to your taste.
On the stovetop, many use the flambé technique when adding bourbon, which can be accomplished in the Dutch oven after the meat is decently browned. Once the flame has died out, simply pour your prepared sauce over the meat and transfer it to the oven to cook for a few extra hours. This enhances the dish's pre-existing flavors and burns off some of the alcohol's intensity, leaving behind only the liquor's subtle yet complex notes.
For those making slow cooker pulled pork, you can mix the liquor straight into the sauce and pour it all over the meat to slow-cook for about eight to 10 hours. Another way is to slow-cook the meat separately in a condiment mixture and keep the drippings when done. Then, stir the bourbon into the drippings (with the fat layer extracted) and simmer this mixture for 10 minutes or so in a skillet. You can combine the two later on with a quick toss. If you're using a smoker, infuse the bourbon into the mop sauce, which can be brushed onto the meat every hour during the cooking process. (Just remember to save some to toss with the pulled pork later.)
Fun pairings for your bourbon pulled pork
Bourbon is frequently paired with fruits, and their sweet notes complement the spirit's own fruity nuances. When the flavor notes seamlessly melt into one another, they bring a multidimensional, lively feel to the eating experience. Fresh fruits work every time, but go for jam, preserves, or purée if you want a more pronounced sweetness. These can be incorporated by mixing them with other condiments and spices to create a delightfully rich sauce.
The possibilities for this pairing are endless. Our blackberry bourbon pulled pork recipe mixes the liquor with blackberry jam, honey, and black pepper to either inject into the pork or marinate overnight. Fresh mango, barbecue sauce, and chipotle powder make a surprisingly tasty combination, especially for sandwiches and burgers. Peach preserves work like a charm when whisked into a sauce along with bourbon and other ingredients.
Other than fruits, cheese is another perfect pairing for your bourbon pulled pork. Its tangy richness mellows out the liquor's bite, so you're left with a balanced profile that's inspired but not overwhelming. Opt for creamy varieties with nutty, caramel undertones like Gouda or cheddar. Added to your grilled cheese sandwich, the bourbon pulled pork makes for a special, tasty twist. You can even include it in a baked mac and cheese to renew the familiar dish. Want something even more extravagant? It doesn't get any better than a bourbon pulled pork pizza.