Add Smoky Sweet Notes To Pulled Pork With One Boozy Ingredient

When choosing bourbon for your pulled pork dish, mid-shelf varieties are preferable. Bottom-shelf picks often lack the depth needed for an outstanding dish, and high-end bottles are better off enjoyed as they are. As for the amount, it's better to err on the side of caution and start small, perhaps with ½ cup, and adjust according to your taste.

On the stovetop, many use the flambé technique when adding bourbon, which can be accomplished in the Dutch oven after the meat is decently browned. Once the flame has died out, simply pour your prepared sauce over the meat and transfer it to the oven to cook for a few extra hours. This enhances the dish's pre-existing flavors and burns off some of the alcohol's intensity, leaving behind only the liquor's subtle yet complex notes.

For those making slow cooker pulled pork, you can mix the liquor straight into the sauce and pour it all over the meat to slow-cook for about eight to 10 hours. Another way is to slow-cook the meat separately in a condiment mixture and keep the drippings when done. Then, stir the bourbon into the drippings (with the fat layer extracted) and simmer this mixture for 10 minutes or so in a skillet. You can combine the two later on with a quick toss. If you're using a smoker, infuse the bourbon into the mop sauce, which can be brushed onto the meat every hour during the cooking process. (Just remember to save some to toss with the pulled pork later.)