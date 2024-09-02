Singapore Vs Gin Slings: The Difference Between The Two Cocktails

It can be easy to find yourself mixed up when deciding between drinks at your favorite cocktail bar — especially when two options sound similar or fall into the same category. You may have found this to be the case when faced with the choice between a gin sling and a Singapore sling.

Although these two cocktails share a base spirit and general framework, they quite differ in composition. A classic sling has a base spirit (like gin, brandy, whiskey, or rum) combined with lemon juice (preferably fresh) and simple syrup or sugar, and those ingredients are shaken and finished with soda water. The gin sling is a relatively classic representation of that style.

The Singapore Sling, on the other hand, takes things in a fruitier direction with cherry brandy, pineapple, and lime, as well as additional liqueurs like Cointreau and Benedictine. And while the Singapore Sling is the only drink of the two to include aromatic bitters, its flavor profile is considerably sweeter thanks to the other elements, including grenadine syrup (which also earns it a distinctive pinkish hue), while the gin sling is clear (not unlike a perfect gin and tonic). Their garnishes may also be distinguishing, with a simple lemon or lime for the gin sling, and a showier selection of fruit, including, at times, pineapple and cherry for the Singapore.