The Secret To Spotless Baking Sheets Is Hiding In Your Pantry

Fear not, those stains aren't harmful and don't compromise a sheet pan's performance. It's a seasoning actually, similar to that coveted patina on your grandma's well-worn cast iron skillet. In fact, the experts at America's Test Kitchen found that black and brown surface is not just an homage to a pan's history, it can improve its efficiency because darker colors are better at absorbing heat than lighter ones. Also, that pan seasoning allows for baked foods to release more easily and aids in protecting the pan's surface from corrosion caused by acidic foods. So you may not want to bring that pan back to its original pristine state of glisten.

However, if you do want to restore your baking sheets to spotlessness, cream of tartar can do the trick. Simply make a paste of the white powder with a little water and spread it over the sheet's surface. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes, after which you can scrub it with a non-abrasive sponge. This method is not recommended for nonstick surfaces due to cream of tartar's abrasiveness.

Cream of tartar can also be used for other kitchen cleaning applications. Scratched plate? Rub it with a wet scouring pad and a little cream of tartar, rinse, and wipe clean with a microfiber cloth. Dull stainless-steel appliances? Make a paste of cream of tartar and water, then use a microfiber cloth to polish the surface in a circular motion, and finish it off with a fresh cloth.