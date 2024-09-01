Pop That Store-Bought Cookie Dough In The Air Fryer For The Easiest Dessert

Nothing beats a fresh-from-the-oven, warm, gooey cookie. Whether your favorite is classic chocolate chip, cinnamon oatmeal raisin, soft and chewy snickerdoodle, or otherwise, one of the greatest gifts to the busy home baker is a package of store-bought cookie dough, which helps you satisfy that craving in a snap.

It turns out there's a way to bypass the oven-baking part altogether, though. If you happen to have an air fryer, you can turn this handy contraption into a mini cookie-creating factory, and you won't need more than a piece of parchment paper or foil, a hunk of your favorite brand of dough, and a few minutes of your time.

Thanks to the fact that your air fryer is actually a miniature convection oven, this device can do just about anything your standard-sized kitchen appliance can pull off. The compact size and constantly circulating hot air allow your cookies to cook evenly, giving them a satisfying crisp on all sides with a chewy, fudgy center. And because you don't even have to preheat your air fryer and your dough is pre-made, you can have fresh cookies in hand even faster.