Pop That Store-Bought Cookie Dough In The Air Fryer For The Easiest Dessert
Nothing beats a fresh-from-the-oven, warm, gooey cookie. Whether your favorite is classic chocolate chip, cinnamon oatmeal raisin, soft and chewy snickerdoodle, or otherwise, one of the greatest gifts to the busy home baker is a package of store-bought cookie dough, which helps you satisfy that craving in a snap.
It turns out there's a way to bypass the oven-baking part altogether, though. If you happen to have an air fryer, you can turn this handy contraption into a mini cookie-creating factory, and you won't need more than a piece of parchment paper or foil, a hunk of your favorite brand of dough, and a few minutes of your time.
Thanks to the fact that your air fryer is actually a miniature convection oven, this device can do just about anything your standard-sized kitchen appliance can pull off. The compact size and constantly circulating hot air allow your cookies to cook evenly, giving them a satisfying crisp on all sides with a chewy, fudgy center. And because you don't even have to preheat your air fryer and your dough is pre-made, you can have fresh cookies in hand even faster.
Air frying your favorite cookies
When using this tip, it's critical to line the basket to prevent your cookies from sticking. Aluminum foil or parchment paper will do (you can also find specially-made air fryer parchment). Either way, make sure your lining is a good fit for the bottom of your basket. If you've got too much spare paper or foil, the fan in your air fryer can wind up blowing it around, which will interfere with baking.
There is differing advice about the best baking time for air fryer cookies. Recipe suggestions for refrigerated store-bought dough range from 11 to 13 minutes at 270, 13 to 14 minutes at 300, or 8 to 9 minutes at 320 degrees Fahrenheit. (You can also air-fry your homemade dough for 9 to 10 minutes at 320 degrees Fahrenheit if you prefer.) Since not all air fryers are the same in design and intensity, you may need to experiment to find the sweet spot; start on the lower end and check in on your cookies until they're golden-brown on top.
While you may want to dive right in thanks to that irresistible cookie aroma, don't try to retrieve your treats from the air fryer right away. Waiting up to 15 minutes for the center to firm up will help you maintain that perfect contrast of textures — and avoid a delicious mess.
Tips and considerations for air fryer cookies
Like air fryer advice for any application, it's critical not to overcrowd your basket or cram your cookies too close together. Leave about 1 to 2 inches in between each, just as you would with traditional oven baking. This means the downside of this trick is that you won't be able to fit quite as many cookies in your air fryer basket as you could in an oven, so it's ideal for a small family or group of friends (or a personal hankering), rather than a party. Also, keep in mind that this method will be mind-blowing for cookie lovers who like a gooey, chewy center with crisp edges and exterior. It's less successful for options like shortbread since you run the risk of scorching your treats rather than achieving a crispy or snappy quality.
Given the ease of this process, though, it's a great way to experiment with or test recipes — especially since you'll be working in small batches. You can utilize clever hacks that will upgrade your store-bought cookie dough, like adding spices or extracts. You can sprinkle each cookie with a little flaky sea salt to boost flavor and add an extra textural touch. But no matter where your cookie cravings take you, this easy method will deliver sweet success.