Your Bruschetta Is Nearly Perfect (But It Still Needs A Little Heat)

A mixture of sweetness from fresh tomato, tartness from balsamic vinegar, and savoriness from bread, oil, and basil, bruschetta is a simple appetizer. And it's one that truly sings on the tongue when executed perfectly. But that doesn't mean there isn't room to play around with the recipe.

An exciting addition to any bruschetta recipe is to add some heat, with hot honey being an excellent ingredient for such a purpose. First, the heat in hot honey is subtle, building over time as you eat more without becoming uncomfortable. This subtlety of heat is important for bruschetta since it's a delicate dish; too strong of anything can unbalance it.

Helping to maintain the balance is the light, extra sweetness from the honey, which pairs perfectly with the light sweetness of the tomato. It's this enhanced sweetness that helps shave off the edges of the capsaicin sensation so you can experience the heat's complexifying bloom without it becoming painful. This best-of-both-worlds combo is so popular that "swicy" is a common portmanteau. Finally, most hot honey includes vinegar, so the tartness of the balsamic doesn't get lost between the hot honey's additional sweetness and heat.