Make Adorable Mini Dutch Baby Pancakes With A Baking Tool You Already Have

When you want a sweet, decadent breakfast, the Dutch baby is the way to go. For anyone unfamiliar, a Dutch baby is a large fluffy pancake, baked in a skillet in the oven, with crispy edges and a custardy center. Because a typical recipe yields one large pancake, the Dutch baby is then often cut into slices for serving.

While this method works just fine, there's another option for preparing single serving Dutch babies — and it involves using a baking tool that you probably already have: A muffin tin. By using a muffin tin, you can make mini Dutch babies that are much easier to serve to multiple people; each person can grab one, two, or however many they want.

For a typical Dutch baby recipe, you will heat up butter in a skillet using the oven before adding in the blended batter. The process for mini Dutch babies is similar — add a bit of butter to each muffin cup, then place in the oven. Finish the process by pouring the batter into the muffin cups and baking. The only difference is the baking time may be less since the mini Dutch babies are much smaller than a typical one. Start with 15 minutes, then check to see if the edges have puffed up and turned golden brown in color.