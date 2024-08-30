The Unhealthiest Bottled Coffee Drink You Should Probably Avoid

Many Starbucks drinks have a reputation for being packed full of sugar, with the chain's Frappuccino line being at the top of the list thanks to inclusions like caramel, white chocolate, and cookie crumbles. When pondering what you'll actually find in a Starbucks Frappuccino, rest assured that the major components of the beverage are fat and sugar. And while it's true that the coffee chain's bottled versions of these popular beverages fare somewhat better, they still contain an alarming amount of sugar.

Take the Starbucks bottled Frappuccino in coffee flavor, which features a whopping 47 grams of sugar, with 34 grams of added sugar. According to the American Heart Association, added sugar should not exceed 6% of a person's daily caloric intake. For women, the recommended limit is six teaspoons of sugar each day, while the limit for men is nine teaspoons. With the bottled Frappuccino, consumers are getting about eight teaspoons of sugar per every serving. That means a single bottle can easily take a person beyond the daily limit, or come uncomfortably close to it when you consider that sugar is a common ingredient in many processed foods.