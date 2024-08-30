The Unhealthiest Bottled Coffee Drink You Should Probably Avoid
Many Starbucks drinks have a reputation for being packed full of sugar, with the chain's Frappuccino line being at the top of the list thanks to inclusions like caramel, white chocolate, and cookie crumbles. When pondering what you'll actually find in a Starbucks Frappuccino, rest assured that the major components of the beverage are fat and sugar. And while it's true that the coffee chain's bottled versions of these popular beverages fare somewhat better, they still contain an alarming amount of sugar.
Take the Starbucks bottled Frappuccino in coffee flavor, which features a whopping 47 grams of sugar, with 34 grams of added sugar. According to the American Heart Association, added sugar should not exceed 6% of a person's daily caloric intake. For women, the recommended limit is six teaspoons of sugar each day, while the limit for men is nine teaspoons. With the bottled Frappuccino, consumers are getting about eight teaspoons of sugar per every serving. That means a single bottle can easily take a person beyond the daily limit, or come uncomfortably close to it when you consider that sugar is a common ingredient in many processed foods.
Why an excessive intake of sugar is not recommended
Healthline points to research that shows sugar can affect the brain in a similar way as certain illicit drugs. Intake of sugar is thought to play on the brain's reward system, which can lead to intense cravings. Over time, excessive consumption of added sugar can contribute to major issues, including an increased risk of experiencing a fatal heart condition (per Harvard Health Publishing). Added sugar can also affect a person's weight, which raises their chances of developing type 2 diabetes.
Along with these very serious problems, too much sugar can cause a crash, also known as reactive hypoglycemia, which occurs about four hours after eating. While reactive hypoglycemia has numerous suspected causes, consumption of processed foods containing lots of sugar is considered a risk factor. If you're curious about how your body looks during a sugar crash, headache, problems with concentration, and tiredness are all likely outcomes. That means the bottled Frappuccino you drink for a quick-pick-me-up could have an undesirable effect a few hours later.
Sweet alternatives to ultra-sugary drinks
Reducing your daily intake of sugar doesn't mean you must banish all sweet drinks from your life. If you're seeking a similar Starbucks beverage with less sugar, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a good alternative. This canned coffee beverage has 11 grams of sugar and seven grams of added sugar per serving. While still not ideal, it's far less than what you get with the bottled Frappuccino.
There are other bottled beverage brands to consider if you really want to reduce your sugar intake. Some brands contain as little as a single gram of sugar, while also being fortified with essential nutrients like protein and calcium. Increasing your intake of nutrients can have a positive impact on energy levels, either directly or by helping your body efficiently process the nutrients that do increase energy. Sugar has a long, rich history, and it's unlikely the sweet addition will disappear from our diets any time soon. However, exercising a bit of care and concern when it comes to excessive added sugars can greatly benefit you from a nutritional standpoint.