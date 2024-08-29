The Japanese Meat Cooking Method For A Ridiculously Good Sear
Ever wondered why steaks at high-end Japanese restaurants taste so incredible? The secret, other than the splendid quality of the meat used at these spots (Japanese A5 wagyu is as close as you can get to meaty perfection), most likely also lies in a clever cooking technique called triple-searing. This method gives the meat an amazing crust and deep, rich flavors that you just can't get from your typical backyard barbecue or even most steakhouses.
As the name suggests, rather than being given a single sear like how it's often done, the meat is seared three separate times. Between each stint on the grill, the beef is dipped in a flavorful liquid like Japanese whisky and soy sauce to help it develop more flavor. It might sound a bit over-the-top, but you won't forget the first time you taste a proper triple-seared steak.
The best part about it, though, is that you don't need to be a professional chef to try out this technique. With some patience and practice, you can totally try this technique at home ... so why not give it a shot for the steak dinner you got planned this weekend?
How to triple-sear a steak
What makes this technique so special is the layers of flavor that the meat develops with each successive round of searing and soaking. To prime the beef for its first searing session, coat it with a generous layer of salt. Salting will help draw out excess moisture from the meat, which can help with caramelization.
Sear over screaming hot coals once salted for about two minutes on each side. Then, take it off the grill and immediately dip it into a bowl of liquor for a minute. We recommend Japanese alcohols for the most authentic flavor (sake or Japanese whisky are both good choices). The liquor bath will help wash off the salt, as well as dress the meat in its first layer of flavor.
Round two of searing follows to further develop the crust. Just like before, take it off the grill after two minutes, but this time, soak it in a bowl of soy sauce. You'll get a one-two punch of savoriness and umami on the meat from the sauce, plus it'll help prime the meat for the final sear, as well. And with that said, put the meat onto the grill for the third and last sear. Once the exterior's caramelized, have a quick bite! The intensely rich-tasting beef will have you hooked the instant it hits your tongue.
Choosing the right cut for triple-searing
Unfortunately, certain cuts are better for triple-searing than others. Wagyu or Kobe beef works best, but as wonderful as they are, they can be very expensive. If neither is on the cards, you'll want to substitute with a beef cut that matches the well-marbled character of Japanese beef, like ribeye or flatiron steaks. The fat will help keep the steak juicy even after repeated trips on the grill. That's why you should avoid triple-searing lean cuts like a sirloin tip-side steak, which will turn dry and leathery when it's seared more than once.
Pay attention to the thickness of your steak, too. Anything that's less than an inch thick will be very quick to overcook when you try to triple-sear it. For thin (and lean) cuts, it'll be better to stick to more conventional searing techniques.
That said, picking the right cut won't guarantee a restaurant-level triple-seared steak. Whether you opt for a premium Wagyu sirloin or a humble chuck eye, everything hinges on technique. It may take a fair bit of practice, but if you time it right and pay attention to how the meat develops on the grill, all your effort will be paid off in steaks that'll taste second to none!