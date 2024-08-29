The Japanese Meat Cooking Method For A Ridiculously Good Sear

Ever wondered why steaks at high-end Japanese restaurants taste so incredible? The secret, other than the splendid quality of the meat used at these spots (Japanese A5 wagyu is as close as you can get to meaty perfection), most likely also lies in a clever cooking technique called triple-searing. This method gives the meat an amazing crust and deep, rich flavors that you just can't get from your typical backyard barbecue or even most steakhouses.

As the name suggests, rather than being given a single sear like how it's often done, the meat is seared three separate times. Between each stint on the grill, the beef is dipped in a flavorful liquid like Japanese whisky and soy sauce to help it develop more flavor. It might sound a bit over-the-top, but you won't forget the first time you taste a proper triple-seared steak.

The best part about it, though, is that you don't need to be a professional chef to try out this technique. With some patience and practice, you can totally try this technique at home ... so why not give it a shot for the steak dinner you got planned this weekend?