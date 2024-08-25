This Canned Ingredient Will Seriously Elevate Your Boxed Cake Mix

While homemade cakes made from scratch are packed with flavor, they also require quite a bit of effort on the part of the baker. And, when you're crunched for time, a boxed cake mix can be a better choice.

The good news is that if you're using a cake mix, you don't have to sacrifice flavor. You can easily upgrade boxed cake mix by stirring in canned pie filling. Not only does the filling of your choice add fruity flavor to the dessert, but it's also incredibly easy to pull off. All you need to do is add the cake mix, pie filling, and three eggs and you're good to go. Then, stir everything together and pour it into your greased cake pan. If you like your cake extra moist, you can still add the vegetable oil that the recipe on the box calls for, or an alternate fat like sour cream.