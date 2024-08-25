This Canned Ingredient Will Seriously Elevate Your Boxed Cake Mix
While homemade cakes made from scratch are packed with flavor, they also require quite a bit of effort on the part of the baker. And, when you're crunched for time, a boxed cake mix can be a better choice.
The good news is that if you're using a cake mix, you don't have to sacrifice flavor. You can easily upgrade boxed cake mix by stirring in canned pie filling. Not only does the filling of your choice add fruity flavor to the dessert, but it's also incredibly easy to pull off. All you need to do is add the cake mix, pie filling, and three eggs and you're good to go. Then, stir everything together and pour it into your greased cake pan. If you like your cake extra moist, you can still add the vegetable oil that the recipe on the box calls for, or an alternate fat like sour cream.
Match the fruit to your cake flavor
Half the fun of adding canned pie filling to your cake mix is that you can play around with different flavor combinations. Canned apple pie filling, for instance, can work well with a spice cake mix. Both these ingredients come with the addition of cinnamon, nutmeg, and other cozy warm spices that create a dessert that feels ideal for cooler temperatures.
Another option is to experiment with chocolate cake combinations. Cherry pie filling adds tart notes that can bring out the cocoa flavor in your baked treat, or both raspberry and strawberry work incredibly well with chocolate. For those who want something more neutral, you can always use a simple yellow, white, or vanilla cake mix. This serves as a sweet backdrop for whatever fruit pie filling you like, whether that's blueberry, something tart like rhubarb, or stone fruit like apricot or peach.
Another option is to use up leftover pumpkin pie filling by stirring it into your cake mixture. Adding pumpkin purée brings an autumnal flavor; the pie filling includes spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
Tips and tricks for making cakes with pie filling
When it's time to pop your pie filling-infused batter in the oven you can follow the usual baking instructions on the box. Just make sure to check for doneness using a toothpick — if it comes out clean, your dessert is cooked through and ready to be served.
Speaking of serving, this is another area where you can get creative with your toppings. For instance, if you've used strawberry or blueberry pie filling, a light and fluffy whipped cream might be a good choice. Beyond whipped cream, you can also play around with icing. If you used lemon meringue pie filling, a simple glaze might be a good choice for your cake. Or, if you've gone with a hearty pumpkin pie cake, you might want to try a cinnamon buttercream. It's up to you to create delicious flavor combinations that truly make your dessert sing.