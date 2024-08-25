The Discontinued Store-Bought Soup We're Still Mourning

Soup is a dish that satisfies in all seasons, but for busy home cooks, it can be hard to find time to start from scratch. Instead, many find a favorite quick-and-easy, store-bought option and come to rely on that brand to feed themselves and their families.

So, when you discover that a great go-to canned soup has been discontinued, it can be more than a little distressing. Sadly, it's a fairly common phenomenon as evidenced by our selection of 12 discontinued soups we aren't getting back. However, one brothy loss we're still majorly lamenting is Wolfgang Puck Organic Chicken Noodle Soup.

This soup was packed with hearty flavor, thanks to quality ingredients like organic free-range chicken and savory veggie broth — along with a healthy dose of organic egg noodles. Although the Puck brand was acquired by Campbell's in 2008, it ultimately didn't survive the grocery store shelf wars. Eventually, it quietly disappeared from the market, and while we've had to pivot to find ways to replace this soup, we remember it fondly for many reasons.