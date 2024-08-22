This Is By Far The Biggest Benefit Of Making Your Own Taco Seasoning

Taco Tuesday is all about fun, fresh tacos. Those meaty fillings you slave over or make on the fly can make or break this meal. Whether you are making chicken for roast chicken tacos with salsa verde and crema or seasoned ground beef for DIY Taco Bell crunchy tacos, the seasoning you use to give it that salty, spicy kick doesn't have to come in a package that you rip open and add water to. Not that there is necessarily anything wrong with using these convenient spice packages; they have their place. But if you want to manage the taste, intensity, and quality of the ingredients you are eating, you should make your own taco seasoning.

Control is really key with this and the problem with some seasoning packets is they generally contain some type of anti-caking agent to prevent clumping. Studies have shown that some of these compounds can also have a negative impact on your gut. There's also a lot of salty goodness in ready-made taco seasonings. Just two teaspoons can contain 12 percent of your daily allowance. When you consider a packet contains five servings of the seasoning, which is a little over three tablespoons, you realize you are getting more sodium than you probably want.