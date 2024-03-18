Why Steakhouse Potatoes Always Taste Better Than Homemade

There's something about the combination of steak and potatoes that just works. Potatoes, with all their starchy goodness and creamy flavor, serve as the perfect base for the meaty, charred notes of steak to sit upon. Whether baked, mashed, or served in fried form, potatoes have a mildness that also pairs well with the sweeter, bolder flavors of sauces, and their fluffy texture combines wonderfully with the meat's chewy consistency. Simply put, they're the element that brings everything in a steak dinner together.

If you think that making steakhouse-worthy potatoes is easy, though, you're seriously mistaken. Potatoes might be simple enough to cook, but making them great is another story. Because their innate flavor is so gentle, it takes a surprising amount of balance and expertise to get them to pop without making them too salty or fatty. Luckily, steakhouse chefs put almost as much attention into these baked and mashed tubers as they do their steaks. We've decided it's time that these well-kept potato cooking secrets are shared with the world — and we've got them right here.