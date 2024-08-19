The Genius Muffin Tin Hack For Hassle-Free Mini Breakfast Burritos

How many times have you been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Yet so many people skip this all-important start, often because there's no time to put together something nutritious and delicious before dashing off to work or school. However, you don't have to settle for drive-thru breakfasts or a boring bowl of cereal just because you have a busy morning. If you love breakfast burritos, there's a genius muffin tin hack to try. Just cut large tortillas in half, bake them in the tin with some eggs and fillings, and you'll have a weeks' worth of breakfasts to go.

This technique is a lot like making mini quiches or mini morning egg bites in a muffin tin, except the tortillas add some carbs to the mix. All you need is a standard-sized muffin tin, eggs, and breakfast burrito toppings of your choice — no special cooking skills required.