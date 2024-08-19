The Genius Muffin Tin Hack For Hassle-Free Mini Breakfast Burritos
How many times have you been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Yet so many people skip this all-important start, often because there's no time to put together something nutritious and delicious before dashing off to work or school. However, you don't have to settle for drive-thru breakfasts or a boring bowl of cereal just because you have a busy morning. If you love breakfast burritos, there's a genius muffin tin hack to try. Just cut large tortillas in half, bake them in the tin with some eggs and fillings, and you'll have a weeks' worth of breakfasts to go.
This technique is a lot like making mini quiches or mini morning egg bites in a muffin tin, except the tortillas add some carbs to the mix. All you need is a standard-sized muffin tin, eggs, and breakfast burrito toppings of your choice — no special cooking skills required.
Chop your tortillas in half and assemble the ingredients
Ask any nutritionist and they'll tell you that the best way to make sure you're eating breakfast every morning is to prep the night before. Even if you're a morning person, there really isn't a lot of time at the beginning of the day to make a hot breakfast, which is why recipes for overnight oats are so popular. Mini breakfast burritos can be made ahead as well, but they won't be the traditional shape of a burrito and will be more like an egg muffin. TikTok'er Misty Knight shows how it's done:
@mistieknight
How did I not know about this burrito hack? 😲 #breakfastideas #burrito #breakfast #easyrecipes
The most important step is to cut a stack of tortillas in half. In her video, Knight uses a pair of kitchen shears to get the job done, but you could also cut them with a sharp knife on a cutting board. The goal is to get a straight edge on one side, which will face down in the muffin tin, leaving some space for fillings. Once you have the tortillas cut, mix up a bowl of cracked eggs (one per muffin cup is plenty), and gather any additions like bacon, tomatoes, chilis, and cheese.
Bake the burritos in the oven or air fryer
Once you've stuffed each muffin cup with tortillas, it's time to assemble your baked burritos. Divide the eggs up between each muffin cup, sprinkle whatever toppings you'd like on top, and pop them in the oven. If you're planning to bake your burritos in a traditional oven, give it about 20 minutes in 350 degrees Fahrenheit to make sure the egg is cooked through. If you're planning to use an air fryer (yes, there are air fryer muffin tins), you can have breakfast burritos ready in around 15 minutes at 300 degrees. Baking time can vary depending on your individual appliance, so the egg should be set in the middle of the cups, and the edges of the tortilla should look a little brown. If you can shake the muffin tin and the eggs don't jiggle, the burritos are cooked.
Go ahead and eat a burrito or two right out of the oven when they're nice and fresh, then store the rest. You can store cooked eggs safely for up to seven days in the refrigerator, so if you make enough burritos, you can have breakfast ready all week. Just pop the cold burritos in the oven or air fryer for five minutes, and they're ready to go.