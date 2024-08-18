This 3-Ingredient Cracker Appetizer Is Beyond Irresistible
If you're looking for a fun, delicious appetizer, then you need to know about this three-ingredient cracker dish — it's cheesy, savory, and, best of all, bacon-wrapped. The snack consists of a cracker with a bit of Parmesan sprinkled on top, all of which is wrapped with bacon. All you need is a sleeve of your favorite crackers — square or rectangle-shaped will work the best (rather than round) — as well as about a cup of Parmesan and a pound of bacon (thinly-sliced is preferred). If you need to make a bigger batch, you can easily double or triple this recipe.
Just like with oven-baked bacon, the prep for this appetizer is super quick and easy. Lay down a cracker, then sprinkle about a teaspoon — or your desired amount — of Parmesan on the top of the cracker. Then, carefully wrap a piece of uncooked bacon around the cracker and place onto a baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours. When the crackers come out of the oven, they will be gooey from the cheese and crispy from the bacon. All in all, they will taste irresistible and serve as the perfect appetizer for a dinner party or event.
Make the bacon wrapped crackers a bit sweet or spicy
These bacon-wrapped crackers with Parmesan are delicious all on their own, with just the three ingredients, but if you're willing to use a fourth ingredient, there are a couple of ways to customize this snack. Specifically, one extra ingredient can give this appetizer either some sweetness or some spiciness.
If you want to turn this into a sweet-savory snack, you can make a candied version of the bacon. For this, all you need is a sprinkle of brown sugar for each cracker — simply place the brown sugar on top of the bacon after wrapping the cracker, then pop in the oven as instructed. This version is perfect for anyone who loves a touch of sweetness to balance out the savory.
Or, if you're someone who wants to add a kick of heat to this snack, you can sprinkle the bacon with red pepper flakes before the crackers go in the oven. Another way to add heat to the cracker is to add one sliced jalapeño to the top — either with or without seeds, based on your spice preference. Finally, there's also the option to add both the brown sugar and the red pepper flakes for the ultimate burst of flavor. This version will be sweet, spicy, and savory all at once — and not to mention utterly delicious.
Other ways to customize the snack
Besides adding a sweet or savory element, you can customize this appetizer by getting creative with the three essential ingredients. For example, the type of cracker that you choose can impact the overall flavor of the snack. If you want something a little more flavorful than a plain cracker, you could choose something like an herb-flavored cracker to add a fresh, herby infusion to the snack. Or, if you want extra cheesiness, you may want to pick up a box of Cheez-Its at the store — or even make your own homemade Cheez-Its.
Additionally, if you're not a fan of Parmesan, you can choose a different type of cheese — just grate your cheese of choice as you would with the Parmesan before sprinkling it onto the cracker. Finally, if you don't eat red meat — or simply want a bit of a lighter option — you can swap out the bacon for turkey bacon.