This 3-Ingredient Cracker Appetizer Is Beyond Irresistible

These bacon-wrapped crackers with Parmesan are delicious all on their own, with just the three ingredients, but if you're willing to use a fourth ingredient, there are a couple of ways to customize this snack. Specifically, one extra ingredient can give this appetizer either some sweetness or some spiciness.

If you want to turn this into a sweet-savory snack, you can make a candied version of the bacon. For this, all you need is a sprinkle of brown sugar for each cracker — simply place the brown sugar on top of the bacon after wrapping the cracker, then pop in the oven as instructed. This version is perfect for anyone who loves a touch of sweetness to balance out the savory.

Or, if you're someone who wants to add a kick of heat to this snack, you can sprinkle the bacon with red pepper flakes before the crackers go in the oven. Another way to add heat to the cracker is to add one sliced jalapeño to the top — either with or without seeds, based on your spice preference. Finally, there's also the option to add both the brown sugar and the red pepper flakes for the ultimate burst of flavor. This version will be sweet, spicy, and savory all at once — and not to mention utterly delicious.