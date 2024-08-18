It's Time To Give Breakfast Burritos The Enchilada Treatment

The origins of breakfast burritos are a little hazy, and while some sources say that the idea of wrapping traditional breakfast foods into a tortilla goes back the era of Spanish colonialism, others suggest that it wasn't until the 1970s that they had their place cemented in the world of Tex-Mex cuisine. While breakfast burritos might seem the sort of time-intensive meal that is reserved only for brunch, you can absolutely make some weekday-friendly breakfast burritos ahead of time and keep them in the fridge or freezer.

There are a ton of great ideas out there for breakfast burritos, and honestly, if you haven't had a steak and avocado breakfast burrito, you haven't lived. But there's another incredible option, and that's enchilada-style breakfast burritos. Yes, this dish is going to take a little bit of time, although most of that is hands-off time in the oven, but it's still not the sort of thing that you'd make for a rushed weekday morning. And that's part of the beauty of it. This is the sort of breakfast you want to make when you have time to sit down and savor it. Another great thing about this dish is that it's an easy way to use up some leftovers from the week, while adding some fresh ingredients, toppings, and sauces to turn it into something that's bound to be a family favorite.