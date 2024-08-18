It's Time To Give Breakfast Burritos The Enchilada Treatment
The origins of breakfast burritos are a little hazy, and while some sources say that the idea of wrapping traditional breakfast foods into a tortilla goes back the era of Spanish colonialism, others suggest that it wasn't until the 1970s that they had their place cemented in the world of Tex-Mex cuisine. While breakfast burritos might seem the sort of time-intensive meal that is reserved only for brunch, you can absolutely make some weekday-friendly breakfast burritos ahead of time and keep them in the fridge or freezer.
There are a ton of great ideas out there for breakfast burritos, and honestly, if you haven't had a steak and avocado breakfast burrito, you haven't lived. But there's another incredible option, and that's enchilada-style breakfast burritos. Yes, this dish is going to take a little bit of time, although most of that is hands-off time in the oven, but it's still not the sort of thing that you'd make for a rushed weekday morning. And that's part of the beauty of it. This is the sort of breakfast you want to make when you have time to sit down and savor it. Another great thing about this dish is that it's an easy way to use up some leftovers from the week, while adding some fresh ingredients, toppings, and sauces to turn it into something that's bound to be a family favorite.
Enchilada-style burritos are almost endlessly versatile
The idea of enchilada-style breakfast burritos is that you're not just wrapping a burrito in foil, you're prepping your burritos, laying them out in a baking dish, slathering them with enchilada sauce before baking them, then serving them on a plate. With that in mind, there's almost no way to go wrong with how you're putting your breakfast burritos together.
Scrambled eggs and potatoes are a must, and while your first thought might be home fries, you can absolutely use hash browns, tater tots, or even leftover French fries. Have just a little bit of each left in a bag in the freezer? This is the perfect way to use them up.
Breakfast sausage might be another traditional ingredient, but we'd suggest this works equally well with turkey or pork sausage, and it works great with ground beef, too. Speaking of leftovers, you can also use leftover taco meat, or diced hamburgers. Chorizo is another delicious option, especially if you prefer a little extra spice. Or stick with breakfast flavors and add some diced bacon or ham. As far as other ingredients, onions and bell peppers will add some delicious texture, and you can also add some heat with jalapeños.
Serve along with some creative sides, toppings, and drinks for an incredible brunch experience
Of course, enchilada-style breakfast burritos are going to be covered in that incredible enchilada sauce, but you definitely shouldn't stop there for toppings. Be sure to melt shredded cheese on top (and if your ingredients are all pre-cooked, the melting cheese is a good indicator of how long it should be in the oven). When it's time to plate up your burritos, don't forget a drizzle of sour cream and a sprinkle of diced tomatoes, onions, peppers, scallions, chives, or cilantro.
Serve like enchiladas, still hot and removed from the baking dish. Salsa can also be on the side, or a fresh salsa verde sauce can bring an extra bit of spice. Pico de gallo is great for a fresh, raw kick, and you can also consider adding guacamole or slices of avocado for more creaminess. There's also queso fresco, a drizzle of crema, and no shortage of hot sauces.
Finally, if this is something that you're whipping up for a weekend brunch, why not take the opportunity to channel your inner mixologist and make some fun cocktails? Citrus-based drinks are always a hit for brunch, so think of a tequila sunrise or a lemon-orange mimosa. Something light and refreshing will be absolutely amazing when served alongside some spicy enchilada-style breakfast burritos.