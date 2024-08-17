This Cooking Method Will Forever Change How You Eat Pasta

Pasta may be one of the most storied foods on the planet — even if you feel as if you've sampled every iteration and tried each recipe, cuisine, and style, there is always a variation that may still prove novel to you. Boiled, baked, and even fried pasta have their fandoms, so allow us to call your attention to — drum roll — grilled pasta.

When it comes to meat and veggies, we all know well what a grill can bring to your meal, with its high heat; ability to add depth, texture, and color thanks to the char and caramelization; and that X-factor of the subtle, pleasant smoky aromas and flavors. Now consider how all of those qualities can play out in a dish of pasta, bringing contrast to the natural sweetness and tender chew of the noodles while elevating every bite with a mild bitterness. Techniques for grilling pasta are versatile and adaptable for all of your favorite carb-centric recipes.

To infuse your pasta with grilled goodness, one straightforward approach is to boil your pasta as you typically would, but drain it about a minute earlier than usual. From there, load it into a grill basket and set it on the grill for about 3 to 5 minutes, tossing as needed to avoid burning, until you have a nice and evenly-browned tangle of noodles. (If you don't have a grill basket, you can set your pasta in a skillet on the grates instead.)