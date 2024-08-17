This Cooking Method Will Forever Change How You Eat Pasta
Pasta may be one of the most storied foods on the planet — even if you feel as if you've sampled every iteration and tried each recipe, cuisine, and style, there is always a variation that may still prove novel to you. Boiled, baked, and even fried pasta have their fandoms, so allow us to call your attention to — drum roll — grilled pasta.
When it comes to meat and veggies, we all know well what a grill can bring to your meal, with its high heat; ability to add depth, texture, and color thanks to the char and caramelization; and that X-factor of the subtle, pleasant smoky aromas and flavors. Now consider how all of those qualities can play out in a dish of pasta, bringing contrast to the natural sweetness and tender chew of the noodles while elevating every bite with a mild bitterness. Techniques for grilling pasta are versatile and adaptable for all of your favorite carb-centric recipes.
To infuse your pasta with grilled goodness, one straightforward approach is to boil your pasta as you typically would, but drain it about a minute earlier than usual. From there, load it into a grill basket and set it on the grill for about 3 to 5 minutes, tossing as needed to avoid burning, until you have a nice and evenly-browned tangle of noodles. (If you don't have a grill basket, you can set your pasta in a skillet on the grates instead.)
More methods for making grilled pasta
Another method for grilling pasta is to take a simple box of dried spaghetti or other long noodles (steer away from super thin strands like angel hair, and opt for sturdier styles that will stand up to the process). Using tongs, you can lay the pasta directly on the grill (perpendicular to the grates to prevent losing the pieces to the flame, of course). You'll want to roll the noodles over frequently so your strands don't scorch, and you can get an even toast.
From there, the pasta will need to be cooked, which you can either do by boiling in water on the stovetop as you normally would (although you risk rinsing off some of that flavor), or cooking right into a sauce or other one-pan pasta recipe.
Some pasta styles, like refrigerated gnocchi, can simply be skewered and set on the flame without even getting pre-boiled, since they're naturally soft. The flame caramelizes the natural starches in classic potato-based gnocchi and creates a satisfying crust.
Serving your grilled pasta
Grilled pasta is a pretty show-stopping primo dish in the most basic presentations. A marinara sauce would make an ideal go-to partner, as the sweet-tart tomatoes' acidity plays nicely against the mild bitterness of smoke. You can even grill your favorite meatballs for a twist on your usual spaghetti and meatballs. Classics from pesto to Alfredo to scampi are other dishes that can benefit from the grill treatment, and tossing in additions like grilled chicken, shrimp, and veggies only doubles down on that deliciousness.
Grilled spaghetti with chicken and vegetable skewers and garlic and herb sauce is an unforgettable meal that follows a Mediterranean flavor profile, but you can branch out into global cuisines. Grill noodles for pork lo mein and marvel at the way that subtle smoky character can elevate the bell peppers, unctuous meat, and nutty-salty combination of soy sauce and sesame oil. Take a Mexican spin with classic fideo; in this case, a grill pan or skillet will be your best bet (so you don't risk losing the short strands of pasta). No matter which path you pick, getting your grill involved in the pasta process is an undisputed game changer.