The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Decadent Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate truffles have a reputation for being an expensive delicacy that should only be brought out for special occasions like Valentine's Day, anniversaries, or just as a sweet treat after an especially nice dinner, but surprise! You can actually make your own chocolate truffles at home with just two ingredients: sweetened condensed milk and cocoa powder.
You don't need to spend a year in France learning confectionary arts to make an appealing, tasty batch. All you have to do is combine these two components in a mixing bowl, place them in the freezer to chill, and after an hour — et voilà! You should have what's essentially a sweet, chocolatey dough that you can cut and mold into balls. Once rolled into shape, you can go wild with the outer coating. For something quick and easy, dip-and-roll the finished chocolate truffles in unsweetened cocoa powder for a bittersweet touch. You can use crushed nuts or shredded coconut, too. (You may have to give the truffles an extra hand-dip in melted chocolate for them to stick).
Wrap them in plastic or foil and set them in a nice gift box. We guarantee that no one's going to know those chocolate truffles weren't bought from an upscale chocolatier for a small fortune.
How they're different from classic chocolate truffles
Contrary to popular belief, chocolate truffles aren't all that difficult to make. In a "classic" recipe, warm heavy cream and butter are combined with chocolate to make a ganache. As with two-ingredient truffles, the mixture is chilled to harden before it's shaped into balls. Of course, there could be small problems like getting the cream-and-chocolate ratio wrong or overheating the cream, but overall, chocolate truffles are quite easy.
So, why bother with this version? Well, for no other reason than it's more convenient. Aside from swapping cream and butter for a single ingredient, a can of sweetened condensed milk can last up to a year unopened because it's made with added sugar. Stock a can in your pantry (plus cocoa powder), and you can make chocolate truffles whenever you want.
However, do note that there could be some flavor and texture differences between classic cream-based truffles and this version. For instance, the classic version made with butter could taste creamier compared to the version made with sweetened milk. Still, if convenience is what you're after, we think you'll be satisfied with the rich and fudgy chocolate truffles that this two-ingredient combo could turn out!