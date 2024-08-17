The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Decadent Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate truffles have a reputation for being an expensive delicacy that should only be brought out for special occasions like Valentine's Day, anniversaries, or just as a sweet treat after an especially nice dinner, but surprise! You can actually make your own chocolate truffles at home with just two ingredients: sweetened condensed milk and cocoa powder.

You don't need to spend a year in France learning confectionary arts to make an appealing, tasty batch. All you have to do is combine these two components in a mixing bowl, place them in the freezer to chill, and after an hour — et voilà! You should have what's essentially a sweet, chocolatey dough that you can cut and mold into balls. Once rolled into shape, you can go wild with the outer coating. For something quick and easy, dip-and-roll the finished chocolate truffles in unsweetened cocoa powder for a bittersweet touch. You can use crushed nuts or shredded coconut, too. (You may have to give the truffles an extra hand-dip in melted chocolate for them to stick).

Wrap them in plastic or foil and set them in a nice gift box. We guarantee that no one's going to know those chocolate truffles weren't bought from an upscale chocolatier for a small fortune.