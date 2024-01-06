How To Hand-Dip Chocolates The Right Way

Making hand-dipped chocolates is a fun, delicious project, and they make great gifts too. But it's not as simple as just submerging squares of ganache in melted chocolate and calling it a day. Done incorrectly, those hand-dipped chocolates won't be evenly coated or look very good. If you're putting in the effort to prepare homemade chocolates and tempering chocolate to dip them in, you should be sure that your technique is top-notch.

So what's the key to dipping your handmade square chocolates the right way? When it comes to ganache, it's all about double dipping. This method takes longer because you need to allow the first dip to cool before proceeding with the second dip, but it's worth it. Not only will those double-dipped chocolates look great, but they'll also have just the right amount of chocolate coating for perfectly balanced flavor and texture.