'Stick Of Butter Rice' Is The Simple Side Dish You Need At Your Next Meal
Certain words in the culinary lexicon spark an instant craving, and while some may call to your palate more than others, there are a few that are probably universal and often belong to the comfort food category. And if a poll of these powerful words existed, two of them may very well be butter and rice. This is why it may sound way too good to be true when you hear that there's a dish simply called stick of butter rice. But don't worry; the truth is that this super comforting dish is very real, and it draws on the combined strengths of these two beloved elements.
This bowl of goodness hits the high notes in terms of flavor and texture; it's creamy and starchy, fragrant and full of layered, complex yet familiar tastes. And the added bonus? It couldn't be easier to create. With just four ingredients — the butter and rice indicated, as well as two more easy-to-source, flavor-packed and store-bought elements — and about a half hour of your time, you can have a dish that is as delicious as it sounds.
The makings of stick of butter rice
The brilliance of this easy recipe isn't just its reliance on the two namesake ingredients but also its leveraging of elements that are already conveniently packaged and bring major flavor. With canned condensed beef broth, you get an unctuous umami quality, while canned condensed French onion soup contributes aromatics, that signature caramelized flavor, and a touch of sweetness. Combined with creamy butter and starchy, satisfying rice, you have a stroke of culinary genius in a bowl.
The method for making this rice is also astonishingly easy. By combining all the ingredients in a baking dish and cooking for about 30 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit in a traditional oven, you'll have perfectly cooked rice with maximum flavor, ready to make it into your regular recipe rotation.
Since the ingredients are so few, it's important that you select for quality and preference because their individual characteristics will be pronounced. The brand of canned broth and soup can be your favorite, and you can also opt for lower or no-sodium versions. When it comes to rice, go for long grain white, and it's critical not to use pre-cooked rice — otherwise you'll end up with a mushy finished product rather than the desirable toothsomeness.
Stick of butter rice and beyond
Stick of butter rice is pretty perfect when made according to this method, but it's also a great framework in which you can get creative or modify based on your needs at the moment. For example, if you're not feeling French onion, swap it out for a different condensed soup like cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, or even cheddar cheese. If you prefer a vegetarian or vegan version, you can opt for vegetable broth and tomato soup — and even add a little grated cheese or a sprinkle of nutritional yeast for a risotto-esque Italian-inspired take.
This rice makes a great side dish to a centerpiece protein like easy roasted pork tenderloin or a perfect roasted chicken, where it can contribute big, bold flavor next to something simple. Alternately, you can bump up the protein and turn this recipe into a complete meal by adding beans or chickpeas, shredded chicken or pork, ground beef or sausage, or topping with a fried egg. Veggies like roasted carrots are always welcome, too. Stir in some hazelnuts for crunch, or play into the classic French onion soup profile by smothering it with Gruyère cheese. Fresh herbs like parsley make for a bright and colorful garnish, and you can also double down by sprinkling crispy fried onions or garlic chips on top. But no matter how you personalize it, this stick of butter rice will undoubtedly have universal appeal.