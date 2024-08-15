'Stick Of Butter Rice' Is The Simple Side Dish You Need At Your Next Meal

Certain words in the culinary lexicon spark an instant craving, and while some may call to your palate more than others, there are a few that are probably universal and often belong to the comfort food category. And if a poll of these powerful words existed, two of them may very well be butter and rice. This is why it may sound way too good to be true when you hear that there's a dish simply called stick of butter rice. But don't worry; the truth is that this super comforting dish is very real, and it draws on the combined strengths of these two beloved elements.

This bowl of goodness hits the high notes in terms of flavor and texture; it's creamy and starchy, fragrant and full of layered, complex yet familiar tastes. And the added bonus? It couldn't be easier to create. With just four ingredients — the butter and rice indicated, as well as two more easy-to-source, flavor-packed and store-bought elements — and about a half hour of your time, you can have a dish that is as delicious as it sounds.