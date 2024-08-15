Save Your Kimchi Brine For An Unbeatable On-Hand Flavor Bomb

Just like bulgogi and bibimbap, kimchi is another delicious Korean staple that has come to be enjoyed worldwide. With its massive popularity, it's no surprise that kimchi is the national dish of South Korea. For the uninitiated, kimchi is pickled vegetables, often cabbage or radishes, adorned with spicy and flavorful seasonings like red chili peppers and ginger. Its health benefits, versatility, and taste make it a great inclusion to all manner of meals, from coconut braised short rib to Korean-inspired burgers with gochujang aioli.

The pickled vegetables themselves aren't the only part of kimchi that can be used in many ways; kimchi brine also has quite a myriad of uses. Since kimchi juice contains an abundance of seasonings, it brings both a delicious spicy kick in addition to the pungent taste of the brine itself. In fact, kimchi juice has been added to dishes in Korea for ages, particularly in kimchi fried rice, also known as kimchi bokkeumbap. Just like pickle juice, kimchi brine's low pH allows it to substitute the acid component, like vinegar, in many dishes. However, kimchi brine's uses go much further than serving as an ingredient replacement.