The Secret To Swirling Wine Like A Total Pro
All over the world, humans have been enjoying versions of the grape-based beverage we know as wine for millennia. And yet, although our appreciation for this delicious and time-tested beverage has been consistent, the way we enjoy it has evolved greatly. That's thanks to the fact that science has also emerged, and research has been conducted over time that informs how we evaluate — and most importantly, enjoy — one of the planet's most beloved drinks.
Doing our best to stop making wine-drinking mistakes and engaging with practices we've learned will improve our experience. But some of those methods can feel a little mystifying to the casual imbiber, like how to properly swirl a glass of wine.
Fortunately, Daily Meal had a chance to speak with Nicki McTague, a wine professional who has dedicated herself to promoting and educating drinkers as president of Infinite Monkey Theorem — a Colorado-based, women-owned winery that centers around community and a "grape to can"philosophy. While McTague said that her company emphasizes removing "anything pretentious from the traditional wine experience," she did provide some insight as to why and how a good swirl can enhance your favorite sips, and the easy way any wine lover can easily and confidently perform this pro move.
The technique for the best swirl
The reason behind swirling wine has to do with more than just looking cool. By agitating the liquid, you're helping to open the wine. There can be dozens of aromatic compounds in that glass, and a good swirl allows them to loosen up, become aerated, and express their individual personalities.
This very simple step may seem a little scary if you're new to wine tasting, though, so Nicki McTague gave Daily Meal some super basic do's and don't's when it comes to getting your swirl on, no matter your familiarity level with grape varietals. When it comes to form, she described that the ideal is to "pinch the stem at the base of the glass, hold horizontally, and swirl a few times to let the body aromas open."
That said, McTague also indicated that there is such a thing as too much swirling, and that it's important to exercise a little restraint for practical reasons. "Make sure not to over swirl as wine will lose its balance and you'll lose the smell," she advised, as that would be antithetical to the purpose of swirling in the first place.
To swirl or not to swirl, always with confidence
While this advice works for your classic reds, whites, and rosés in their still format, Nicki McTague did mention that there are some wines you won't need to swirl. "No need to swirl sparkling wine or champagne," she said, adding, "The bubbles open up the wine and allow you to capture the aromas."
If you're still intimidated or self-conscious about your swirl, McTague offers some encouraging words. "It's all about confidence," she said. "In my opinion, a novice wine drinker can out-swirl any professional."
To make the most of your wine-drinking experience, you can combine this strategy with advice on how to cleanse your palate (a vital wine-tasting tip beginners need to know) and to avoid loading up on distracting perfume or cologne (a wine-tasting faux pas you may not have known you were breaking). Regardless of your swirler status though, if you visit McTague's winery, she just wants you to enjoy yourself. "We pop cans, bubbles, and bottles and take in the experience," she said. And by applying this secret, you can do the same no matter where you happen to have a glass.