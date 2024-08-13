The Secret To Swirling Wine Like A Total Pro

All over the world, humans have been enjoying versions of the grape-based beverage we know as wine for millennia. And yet, although our appreciation for this delicious and time-tested beverage has been consistent, the way we enjoy it has evolved greatly. That's thanks to the fact that science has also emerged, and research has been conducted over time that informs how we evaluate — and most importantly, enjoy — one of the planet's most beloved drinks.

Doing our best to stop making wine-drinking mistakes and engaging with practices we've learned will improve our experience. But some of those methods can feel a little mystifying to the casual imbiber, like how to properly swirl a glass of wine.

Fortunately, Daily Meal had a chance to speak with Nicki McTague, a wine professional who has dedicated herself to promoting and educating drinkers as president of Infinite Monkey Theorem — a Colorado-based, women-owned winery that centers around community and a "grape to can"philosophy. While McTague said that her company emphasizes removing "anything pretentious from the traditional wine experience," she did provide some insight as to why and how a good swirl can enhance your favorite sips, and the easy way any wine lover can easily and confidently perform this pro move.