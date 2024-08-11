Marinate Your Salad Protein In Dressing For Seamless Flavor

The star component of most leafy salads is the dressing. Whether it's bringing sweet brightness with a pomegranate dressing in a citrus and radicchio salad, or richness to a peppery roka salad with fig-balsamic dressing, dressings add a level of complex flavor and diversity to an otherwise often bland pairing of leaves and toppings.

If you're enjoying salad as a full meal, it'll often include a protein. Some salad proteins, however, like chicken or tofu, don't have a lot of flavor on their own. This blandness is often solved by marinading the protein, which can be a tedious extra step. However, Chef K, the Kardashians' private chef, has the perfect solution to this issue, one that is already right in front of you: Salad dressing. Not only does marinating your protein right in your dressing of choice save you the hassle of making your own marinade, but it also ensures that the protein's flavor will complement the salad's, just like the dressing already does.