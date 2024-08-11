Start Making Croutons With Your Leftover Polenta

Polenta, the Italian-born, porridge-style food made from ground corn is one of those versatile dishes that defies culinary boundaries and cultural specificity. Polenta it has stood the test of time (dating back to the 1500s) and made its way into kitchens, both at home and in restaurants, to satisfy a number of culinary needs.

While you may have enjoyed some polenta fries or dabbled in fried polenta bites dipped in marinara sauce, you may have yet to try polenta croutons. This ingenious iteration turns the sweet, savory and satisfying polenta into yet another super useful element that can elevate your salads with both flavor and texture, thanks to a crisp exterior and chewy, tender center.

They're easy to make, cost-effective and give you something to do with your leftover polenta. Take out the rest of that tube of pre-made polenta, and in just minutes you can have highly customizable (and bonus — gluten-free) morsels that will bring taste and crunch to your next meal.