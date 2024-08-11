The Sweet Addition We Never Thought To Add To Baked Beans

Baked beans are the quintessential barbecue side. They can be served savory and acidic or with a sweet sauce base, but no matter the flavor, they tend to hit the spot. And, while classics are classic for a reason, there's no reason not to spice things up — or sweeten things up in this case. So, you can add pie filling to your next batch of baked beans.

That's right, we're having dessert early by combining the fresh and sweet filling from your fruit pie with the earthy flavors of baked beans. Fruity pies already explode with a warm taste that perfectly compliment even the punchiest beans. By blending up the fruit filling ahead of time to get the right texture, it combines with the beans and aromatics that, when heated, create a burst of flavor. Not to mention this is a great way to make the most of leftover pie filling. Give your barbecue sides an upgrade with these sweet baked beans and you'll never look back.