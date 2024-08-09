This Candied Addition Is What Your Fruit Salad Has Been Missing

Candied orange peels bring so much to your fruit salad. The bittersweet pop of flavor is a surprising and delightful contrast to the natural sweetness of your chosen fruits, while the chewy, crystalized texture offers contrast. They even add an aesthetic appeal, looking like little glittery gems throughout. Preparing them takes a bit of time, but the straightforward process is totally worth the effort.

Orange peels contain compounds known as naringin and limonin, and while there are scientists out there trying to develop methods for tamping down those bitter flavors (thus creating a fruit with a longer shelf life), for now there is a tried and true process for lessening that bitter bite, and that's blanching — the first step to creating candied orange peels. By boiling and draining about three or four times, you can remove some of those hot water-soluble compounds, leaving you with peels that are more mellow and prepared to be sweetened up.

Naturally, another strategy for taming bitterness is to combat it with sugar, which brings us to the next important element for your orange peel creations: candying. Once the blanching process is complete, proceeding to boil the peels in simple syrup and then tossing them in more sugar creates that signature bitter-sweet balance that is beloved by so many (as evidenced by the Negroni cocktail's popularity). It also gives your candied orange that signature texture that's so fun as contrast in a fruit salad.