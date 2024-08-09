Seriously, Try Some Vanilla In Your Next Steak Marinade

When creating your vanilla steak marinade, you can adjust the amount of vanilla you'd like to use, depending on how powerful you'd like the flavor to be. Because extract is always concentrated flavor, you won't need more than about one tablespoon for ¼ cup of oil, or the seeds scraped from one bean.You can follow your standard rule of thumb for marinating time, with thinner cuts on the shorter side (at least an hour) all the way up to about eight hours, then cook as you normally do.

You can also draw inspiration from this unique flavor combo for how you decide to serve your steak. If you've ever wondered what compound butter is, and what can you use it for, this is a great answer to that question. Lean into the flavor notes of your chosen vanilla type with a fig compound butter and allow it to melt over your meat. You can also embrace our newest food obsession, smoked salt, which will also play to the strengths of this dish — especially with that smoke-tinged Mexican vanilla. If you want to double down on the sweet-salty theme, whip up a soy caramel sauce or balsamic vanilla glaze. Once you've had a chance to experiment with vanilla in your steak marinade, you're sure to see a whole world of savory opportunities.