Back in the 1600s, a humble dish designed on the other side of the Atlantic may have been a baked bean predecessor — an adaptable stew known as pottage. Pottage was central to Medieval and Tudor cuisine. While a mess of pottage can be produced from lentils, historically this meal included beans, bacon, and available vegetables, cooked together into a brothy, hearty dish that stretched ingredients and promised sustenance. That said, there's another theory that baked beans may have French roots, thanks to a resemblance to classic skillet cassoulet.

Many historians suspect that the development of the dish had more to do with indigenous American populations though, who were skilled at cultivating beans. Evidence suggests they likely simmered their legumes along with another source of flavor and umami — seaweed. Other accounts indicate that meat was involved in the baking of beans for native people, but that it was bear meat or deer fat rather than pork, and that the eventual introduction of pig meat was British influence (this factor may have also contributed to the switch of favored sweetener from maple syrup to brown sugar — an element that was later again adapted for historical reasons, from sugar to molasses).

Regardless of the dish's creative origins, the original packages — cans of baked beans — were produced in the late 19th century. The first company to introduce baked beans to the grocery scene is debatable, but they were no doubt popularized by a Pennsylvania enterprise called HJ Heinz Company.