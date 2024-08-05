This Toasted Addition Will Make Store-Bought Frosting Taste Gourmet

There are some game-changing ingredients that transform store-bought icing, and you can certainly rely on flavorings like extracts, infusions, and spices to bring a little zip and kick to your creamy cake topping. But frosting is fertile ground for so many sensory delights, and if you're not considering a textural contrast, you may be leaving some truly unforgettable cake experiences on the table.

It's true that when creating a frosting, whether traditional American buttercream or vanilla whipped cream, one of the gold standards of success is an ultra-creamy, rich, and silky consistency. But as humans, we crave a little something to shake things up from bite to bite, and that can be accomplished by adding a little crunch.

Toasted nuts get this job done beautifully while also adding that roasted flavor for a little complexity. And when you consider the many types of toasted nuts you can play with for your next party centerpiece, it's easy to imagine a new world of exciting cake creations.