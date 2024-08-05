Premade Food Is Your Secret Weapon For Your First-Ever Dinner Party

Throwing a party can be intimidating, especially for a first-timer. There's so much to plan, and making food and drinks for a crowd isn't easy. To help alleviate some of that pressure, we caught up with Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, Esteemed Swann School partner and Etiquette Expert in Shreveport, Louisiana, and asked her whether or not premade food should be on your party list. Tyson, who teaches business and corporate etiquette, exclusively told Daily Meal, "Stick to what you do best. As an example, if you are great at making charcuterie boards and baking, do that and consider having the other items catered or use premade dishes. This may not be the time to try out a new recipe."

Most professional chefs would agree with Tyson. You do not need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and making complicated dishes like coq au vin or chocolate souffle to throw a good soiree. Premade dishes are a secret weapon for both the uninitiated and the pro, including Ina Garten, who considers it just as important for the host to have fun as their guests. Your goal is to be a guest at your own cocktail party, with easy champagne drinks and premade foods to avoid slaving over a hot stove or worrying whether a new recipe turns out. This is a tried and true strategy and it all starts at the grocery store.