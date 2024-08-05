Premade Food Is Your Secret Weapon For Your First-Ever Dinner Party
Throwing a party can be intimidating, especially for a first-timer. There's so much to plan, and making food and drinks for a crowd isn't easy. To help alleviate some of that pressure, we caught up with Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, Esteemed Swann School partner and Etiquette Expert in Shreveport, Louisiana, and asked her whether or not premade food should be on your party list. Tyson, who teaches business and corporate etiquette, exclusively told Daily Meal, "Stick to what you do best. As an example, if you are great at making charcuterie boards and baking, do that and consider having the other items catered or use premade dishes. This may not be the time to try out a new recipe."
Most professional chefs would agree with Tyson. You do not need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and making complicated dishes like coq au vin or chocolate souffle to throw a good soiree. Premade dishes are a secret weapon for both the uninitiated and the pro, including Ina Garten, who considers it just as important for the host to have fun as their guests. Your goal is to be a guest at your own cocktail party, with easy champagne drinks and premade foods to avoid slaving over a hot stove or worrying whether a new recipe turns out. This is a tried and true strategy and it all starts at the grocery store.
What to serve
Nikesha Tannehill Tyson mentioned a charcuterie board, and it should be at the top of your list of premade foods your guests will enjoy. It offers a variety of cheese, meats, nuts, veggies, and fruits that can appeal to grazers and those who come to your party with an appetite. Choose a couple of different sliced cheeses, cured meats, olives, figs, or grapes, along with a loaf of cut-up French bread or crackers, and you can assemble your masterpiece anywhere from hours to a day before guests arrive.
If that sounds too complicated, buy a premade charcuterie board or break out the tortilla chips, salsa, and premade queso warmed-up minutes before guests arrive. Transfer them into nice serving bowls, with zero extra effort required. Have a premade pitcher of citrusy white sangria or classic margaritas ready to go, and you have yourself a party.
When you are cruising through those grocery store aisles, don't forget to grab a couple of rotisserie chickens. You can carve or shred the chickens at home, season them with fresh herbs, and no one will be the wiser that you didn't bake them in your own oven. Serve the meat with street taco tortillas, shredded cheese, lettuce, premade guacamole, and whatever other fixings you need for a DIY taco bar. Or, buy beautiful leafy greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers and create a salad bar for guests to eat alongside those juicy pieces of rotisserie bird. Then sit back, socialize, and enjoy the evening.