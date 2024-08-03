How Fruit Sandwiches Became So Popular In Japan

The sandos remained in rotation throughout the first half of the 20th century, but in 1964, when Tokyo hosted the Olympic games, they became a star on a global stage. Spectators worldwide had a chance to try this tasty and eye-catching specialty. Even in those days, the aesthetic of the fruit sando was part of its appeal, and their creation became a Japanese art form, with attention to every detail, down to its shape. In fact, the diagonal cut was so popular it was even patented for a time and is described by a very particular phrase meaning "desirable cross-section" (also applied to sushi rolls).

Fast forward a few decades, and the appeal of the fruit sando continues to find a global audience in a modern way — on the small screens of food fans. The super colorful, meticulously prepared, keenly creative sammies feature fruits of all kinds and have inspired travelers to seek them on journeys to Japan — or even recreate them right at home.

If you're inspired to whip up a fruit sando for yourself with your favorite fruit and vanilla whipped cream, it couldn't be easier. You can even try your hand at making milk bread. If you still skew toward the savory side, try elevating your sandwich by adding fresh fruit and embracing the sweet-umami combo. On the other hand, these treats may also become a popular addition to your menu.