Make Stuffed Shells Even Easier By Skipping This Step

A pan of no-bake stuffed shells is not an entirely unthinkable idea. No-boil lasagna is so popular that most people just buy parboiled noodles these days (aka no-boil noodles), and shells are just pasta sheets in a different shape. The reason we've been boiling shells all this time is because we think it's required, but actually pasta will start to absorb liquid at just 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which is easy to achieve in an oven. The key is to give the pasta enough liquid to absorb in the hot oven without leaving the sauce too watery, and to cover the dish so that all the moisture doesn't escape. If you've ever made a rice casserole, the same principle applies.

If you're ready to make some no-boil stuffed shells, all you have to do is add an extra cup or two of water or stock to the pan after you've stuffed the dried shells. The casserole will look a little watery going into the oven, but that's okay because the pasta will absorb all that extra liquid. Then, cover the pan tightly with some aluminum foil and bake for at least 30 to 45 minutes to give the casserole a chance to heat all the way through and absorb the liquid. Once the shells are looking tender and the sauce is bubbling, you can take the foil off and finish baking until the top of the casserole is golden brown.