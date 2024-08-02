How Many Burgers Should You Be Able To Make Per Pound Of Meat?

Hosting a barbecue can be a total joy when the weather permits, gathering friends on a sunny day around the grill, sipping seasonal drinks, and bathing in the aromas of the smoky, flame-kissed food. Of course, homemade burgers are a treat no matter the season or method of cooking, so it helps to have a solid go-to recipe you can rely on for all occasions.

When it comes to homemade burgers, there are some great tips and tricks for the best patties ever, but in preparing your strategy, it always helps to have a reliable idea of how much meat to purchase. Believe it or not, a fast food menu has been providing a good answer since 1971 when McDonald's introduced their Quarter Pounder. While you can certainly make daintier patties or deliver some monster options for super-hungry guests, a solid go-to size for your creation is a ¼ pound (or 4 ounces), which means you can expect four burgers per pound of meat. This information is helpful for home cooks who are just looking to plan ahead for family or solo dinners, too, and is applicable whether you're talking beef, veggie, seafood burgers, or otherwise.