Coconut Is The Tropical Fruit You Need To Grill This Summer
Grilling season is really a time to explore and discover, and if there's a food you should add to your summer list to cook up on this smoke-infusing appliance, it is wedges of fresh coconut. Coconut is derived from the coconut palm and when its meaty interior is toasted over a grill, it imparts lovely, smoky notes to the flesh of this fruit, adding a savory layer of flavor that complements all that sweetness.
You will also discover that the texture of your coconut changes when it is cooked over an open fire. The firm pieces will turn tender, while the taste becomes more luxurious as it caramelizes in the same manner as when you roast vegetables. To get your coconut ready for the grill, you first need to crack it open and drain it. Don't discard that liquid. Coconut water is really good for you, so save it and drink it or add it to a recipe. Setting the liquid aside, you then want to slice up the flesh into any shape that suits your purposes, but make certain the pieces are large enough so they won't slip through the grill grates.
Use low heat
Before you place your coconut on the grill, brush each piece with butter or olive oil. This is an important step because if you don't, it will stick to the grates. You may also want to consider tossing it with a little honey and lime juice or cilantro and lemon juice to complement its sweet, nutty taste. You can even spice things with a little bit of crushed red pepper.
But once it's prepped, you want to place your slices of coconut — white side down — over low heat if you are using a gas grill and over low coals if you are firing up the charcoal grill. You will know they are ready to come off the grill when they turn a very light brown. Be vigilant because if you leave your coconut on for too long, it might burn. Then, in place of all of those beautiful toasty hints you know and love, you will end up with charred coconut.
How to use it
Once you remove your coconut from the grill, you may wonder how you should use it. The possibilities are endless. You can serve it with melted chocolate or a fruity pineapple sauce for a decadent dessert that gives you pina colada vibes. Not a sauce person? Give it a little coat of butter before adding a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Because sugar can cause some fiery flare-ups, causing your coconut to burn, you should wait until the end of cooking.
You can also grate your grilled coconut and add it to the breading for your chicken tenders or shrimp before you fry them, or use it to garnish a coconut cream pie or to rim your cocktail glasses. If you are serving up a Brazilian batida de coco or Oaxaca colada or making a creamy dessert to end the night, this little added detail will give your coconut drink and velvety pies a layer of smokiness that will be a total flavor game changer.