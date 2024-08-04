Coconut Is The Tropical Fruit You Need To Grill This Summer

Grilling season is really a time to explore and discover, and if there's a food you should add to your summer list to cook up on this smoke-infusing appliance, it is wedges of fresh coconut. Coconut is derived from the coconut palm and when its meaty interior is toasted over a grill, it imparts lovely, smoky notes to the flesh of this fruit, adding a savory layer of flavor that complements all that sweetness.

You will also discover that the texture of your coconut changes when it is cooked over an open fire. The firm pieces will turn tender, while the taste becomes more luxurious as it caramelizes in the same manner as when you roast vegetables. To get your coconut ready for the grill, you first need to crack it open and drain it. Don't discard that liquid. Coconut water is really good for you, so save it and drink it or add it to a recipe. Setting the liquid aside, you then want to slice up the flesh into any shape that suits your purposes, but make certain the pieces are large enough so they won't slip through the grill grates.