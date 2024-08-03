Use A Splash Of This Pantry Staple To Give Cherry Tomatoes A Vibrant Boost

In most parts of the U.S., cherry tomatoes are ready for harvest as soon as mid-July, but you can usually buy a pint year-round thanks to indoor growing and importing. The problem with year-round cherry tomatoes, however, is that they aren't harvested at the peak of ripeness when acidity and sweetness are balanced. A splash of red wine vinegar can easily fix that, but the trick is to give the vinegar enough time to work a little flavor magic. All you have to do is marinate your cherry tomatoes before you eat or serve them, and you only need a couple of minutes. Chef Clare de Boer, for instance, told the New York Times in 2019 that her husband marinates tomatoes in a splash of red wine vinegar, olive oil, and salt for BLT sandwiches during the time it takes to cook the bacon. "This turns the dreariest tomato into a fantasy of San Marzano," she said.

Adding red wine vinegar to cherry tomatoes works to bring out the flavors of the fruit in a couple of ways. First, the acid in the vinegar balances out the overall flavor profile and enhances the sweet, fruity flavors. Red wine vinegar brings a little more to the party than, say, white wine vinegar, which also has plenty of acid. While you can use any vinegar on cherry tomatoes, red wine vinegar adds tannic bitterness, which your palate will register as complexity.