The Boston Cooler is obviously the drink you'll find served at restaurants and bars all across Boston, right? Not exactly, because history is strange, and we live in a time where nothing makes sense. If you want to visit the city that serves the best Boston Coolers, that means taking a trip to Detroit, Michigan. But why?

Each state has its own signature soda, and when you're talking about Michigan, that's Vernors. Vernors is actually one of the oldest sodas in the country, a Civil War-era product that was initially sold by James Vernor in his combination pharmacy and soda fountain. Any Detroit native will tell you that it's Vernors ginger ale that makes a truly authentic Boston Cooler, and interestingly, it's ginger that was a key ingredient in the first batches of Vernor's sodas. Add ice cream to Vernors ginger ale, and you have a Boston Cooler. But whatever you do, don't call it a float. The difference is important: Floats are typically served with soda poured over the ice cream, but in a Boston Cooler, everything's mixed together to make it more like an extra creamy ginger milkshake.

Some who take their Boston Coolers very seriously will insist that, along with Vernors, only a specific, regional ice cream is used: Stroh's. But why on Earth is it named after another city? It's a weird story.