The Timesaving Tip To Remember When Buying A Cut Of Salmon

When it comes time to plan your proteins for the week, salmon is a brilliant option. Not only is it delicious and versatile, but it comes with a slew of valuable vitamins and nutrients — including the oft-talked-about, heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Regularly adding salmon to your dinner plans can seem like a hassle, though, because let's be honest: No one wants to deal with those pesky little pin bones.

That can add some major meal prep to your day, and who has time for that? If that's made you give up on salmon in the past, we have good news for anyone who loves the many simple, spectacular ways there are to prepare salmon. That's the fact that when you buy fresh salmon at your favorite grocery store or fishmonger, you can ask them to remove those pin bones for you.

Many places will be happy to do so — it's all a part of good customer service, after all. There are times when they might decline: They might be short-staffed, or it might be a busy time of day, and it's a time-consuming process even for professionals. But nothing ventured, nothing gained, so don't be afraid to ask. Also, keep in mind that you must consider those pin bones when you're prepping salmon.