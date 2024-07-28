Make The Best Pancakes Of Your Life With Ice Cream And Thank Us Later

Although this might seem like something a child invented when left to their own devices, believe it or not, there's sound science behind this formula. If you consider the standard recipe for classic pancakes, you're looking at a list of ingredients that includes flour, sugar, salt, a leavener, and dairy — as well as sometimes, vanilla extract. Compare that to the elements in your homemade vanilla ice cream: Sugar, salt, dairy, and vanilla extract are all often present. That means by adding self-rising flour (a combination of flour, leavener, and salt) to a little melted ice cream, you're basically checking all the boxes of a traditional batter. Some pancakes feature an egg component, which works in the recipe as a binder, but many commercial ice creams use emulsifiers that will function in a similar fashion, and in homemade recipes, either cornstarch or eggs (in the case of a custard).

To make this masterpiece, you need only to mix about one scoop of ice cream with one cup of self-rising flour, which will yield a batter you can then pan-fry the way you always would. Just note that a "scoop" can be different sizes, so you may have to experiment a bit to get the proper batter consistency. With this science-based formula, you have a golden opportunity to add even more flavor to your flapjacks.