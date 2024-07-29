This Tangy Addition Will Add Heaps Of Flavor To Your Baked Beans
Few side dishes have the power to stand alone, but baked beans are definitely one of them. One of the reasons that your baked beans are so satisfying is not only a sustaining nutritional profile packed with plant-based protein and fiber, but also the fact that a bowl of baked beans is a veritable flavor bomb. While recipes vary, you can usually count on umami from tomato-based ingredients, sweetness from brown sugar or molasses, aromatics like garlic or onion, and even subtle heat from mustard. With such complex flavors, you might think you can't possibly improve your baked beans — but there's one ingredient that elevates the whole affair, and that's apple cider vinegar.
This tangy liquid brightens every ingredient, giving a boost to the overall dish. A little goes a long way — if you're dressing up canned baked beans, about one tablespoon is enough for three 28-ounce cans. If you're taking the fully from-scratch route, only two tablespoons are needed one pound of dried beans.
Understanding apple cider vinegar's superpowers
Vinegar is obviously a well-known partner for olive oil in a vinaigrette, but it has superpowers well beyond the salad. As an ingredient, it is similar to salt in the sense that it amplifies other flavors, and like a squeeze of citrus it can lift heavier elements and cut through richness, making food lighter on the palate. These qualities all come into play for baked beans with its robust flavor profile and texture, as vinegar can help the ingredients better come together.
Apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apples, and is uniquely well-suited here thanks to its natural sweetness, and easy partnership with other flavors in the dish. Apple cider itself is a fit for the flavor profile of baked beans (think about an apple crisp recipe that features brown sugar too). So it makes perfect sense that apple cider vinegar would be a great option for not only highlighting and sharpening the flavors already in your dish, but complementing them with a subtle sweet-tart pop.
More ways to make apple cider vinegar beans your own
Even with the enhanced flavor profile of your baked beans through a splash of apple cider vinegar, you can continue to customize your recipe. Warm baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove are ideal with apple cider vinegar, while a little kick of cayenne or smoky ancho wouldn't hurt either. A shortcut baked beans recipe even sneaks in some sriracha for heat.
When choosing sweeteners, you can try incorporating some maple syrup, which plays off a familiar apple and maple combo. Herbs are a nice way to brighten up your beans, too, and sage is a natural fit for a dish with apple cider vinegar. You can even toss in some cubes of actual apple to double down on that fruity flavor, and all of these notes work in harmony with bacon, pancetta, or sausage, should you prefer a little extra protein.
A recipe for everybody's favorite baked beans uses a blend of legumes, including lima and kidney, but you can experiment to find the variety you like best with this apple cider vinegar addition. At the end of the day, you'll have a side dish that leaves a serious impression with heaps of flavor.