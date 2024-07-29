This Tangy Addition Will Add Heaps Of Flavor To Your Baked Beans

Few side dishes have the power to stand alone, but baked beans are definitely one of them. One of the reasons that your baked beans are so satisfying is not only a sustaining nutritional profile packed with plant-based protein and fiber, but also the fact that a bowl of baked beans is a veritable flavor bomb. While recipes vary, you can usually count on umami from tomato-based ingredients, sweetness from brown sugar or molasses, aromatics like garlic or onion, and even subtle heat from mustard. With such complex flavors, you might think you can't possibly improve your baked beans — but there's one ingredient that elevates the whole affair, and that's apple cider vinegar.

This tangy liquid brightens every ingredient, giving a boost to the overall dish. A little goes a long way — if you're dressing up canned baked beans, about one tablespoon is enough for three 28-ounce cans. If you're taking the fully from-scratch route, only two tablespoons are needed one pound of dried beans.